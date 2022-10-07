ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kerma 1
3d ago

Tennessee will be an island of prohibition, while the rest of the country will get with the program. Why does Tennessee have to be so backwards and behind the times? It's been well documented that over 80% of Tennesseans approve of some form of marijuana legalization. If Lee cared about his people, then he would listen to them and not his opinion about what he thinks is good for the people.

Jamie H
3d ago

I use marijuana for my depression, and eye flashing retina migraines for years it's helped. that delta 8 stuff doesn't really help much.

jane beck
2d ago

look at the states thst have legalized it though. crime through the roof. drug cartels missing people murders property theft assaults. if you want to smoke pot that bad then move to a state it's legal in. oh but you won't and why because you know the truth. maybe medicinal but as for just make it legal. NO 👎 👎

Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Why Hunter Biden’s legal troubles are back in the news

Hunter Biden is in serious legal trouble and in danger of indictment. That’s been known since at least this spring. But on Thursday, a Washington Post story by Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein revealed a bit more about where things stand. “Federal agents investigating President Biden’s son Hunter have...
Only a Handful of Conservatives Bothered to Phone in Their Fury at Biden’s Pot Pardons

Republicans have a certain obligation to act as if everything President Biden does is an assault on American values. His sweeping pardons this week of thousands who were jailed for marijuana possession — and announcement that the drug’s federal classification will be reevaluated — are no exception. But, perhaps because the nation overwhelmingly believes that cannabis should be legal, and the issue doesn’t stoke the culture war like matters of race, gender, and sexuality, the right-wing outrage machine had a mostly quiet reaction to these executive orders. Indeed, over the past year or so, several high-profile Republicans have actively pushed...
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Kentucky prosecutor: Biden marijuana pardons designed to get 'potheads to... vote Democrat'

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a move that could affect an estimated 6,500 Americans. The president noted that convictions for marijuana possession can lead to being denied employment, housing or educational opportunities, and said Black and brown people have been arrested and convicted at disproportionate rates.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden to pardon all federal simple marijuana possession offenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — President Biden took to Twitter today, October 6, 2022 with groundbreaking information regarding pardoning those with prior federal simple marijuana possession charges. At 3p.m. Biden reported his plans for a pardon. The pardon would help those who have been previously convicted with simple possession who are struggling with employment, housing, or […]
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
