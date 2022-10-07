Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia, expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth named storm of the season, formed Friday morning off the coast of Colombia and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime this weekend, authorities said.
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Tropical Storm Julia set to become a hurricane soon, forecast to make Nicaragua landfall
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane around 7 p.m. Saturday while passing near the Colombian islands of San Andres and Providencia.
'Significant intensification' predicted for Caribbean storm as it tracks toward Gulf of Mexico and Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is poised to strengthen significantly as it tracks north toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.
Rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town; 22 dead
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela — (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing. Residents...
Cuba remains in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid
A million people are without electricity after Hurricane Ian struck western Cuba. It could head for Tampa and St. Petersburg next, the first direct hit on those cities in a century.
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean
A hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed Friday morning that Tropical Storm Julia took form in the Caribbean northwest of Colombia, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 p.m., the system was located about 140 miles north-northwest of Barranquilla, Colombia and 415 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 18 mph. Julia’s ...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into Hurricane, Tracking Caribbean Sea to Nicaragua
Experts warned that Tropical Storm Julia, which developed near the Colombian coast on Friday, could rapidly intensify into a hurricane covering the Caribbean Sea before wreaking havoc on the coasts of Nicaragua this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for more than a...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Julia could hit Nicaragua and Colombian islands as hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands. Several Central American countries could also see heavy rainfall and flooding by Monday. Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 18 mph as of Friday...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane, bring heavy rains to Central America
Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening,...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Hurricane Julia: Nicaragua braces amid flash flood and mudslide warnings
Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia’s San Andres island on Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm’s arrival on their coast overnight. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 120km/h...
‘There will be more failures’: frustration as Cuba’s infrastructure crumbles
Yamile Sánchez leaned from her colonial-era window into the street in central Havana, a large pile of avocados visible behind her. “The damage used to be sorted out much faster,” she said. “Even when the storms were worse.”. The avocados, dusty green in contrast to Sanchez’s...
SFGate
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
DADU, Pakistan (AP) — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
