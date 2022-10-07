ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two students injured in school bus crash in Chesnee, official says

CHESNEE, S.C. — Two students were injured following a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Chesnee, according to Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District 2. The crash which involved a Jeep Cherokee happened near Buck Creek Road and Davis Trading Post Road around 4 p.m., according to...
CHESNEE, SC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Wofford still winless after 28-14 loss to No. 13 Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College football team was defeated 28-14 by Samford on Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before the Terriers scored twice for the final margin. Wofford begins the season 0-6 and 0-3 in the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

No. 5 Clemson pulls away for 31-3 win at Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. — (Clemson Athletics) No. 5 Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) held the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes, and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.
NEWTON, MA

