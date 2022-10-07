Read full article on original website
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
SLED charges former volunteer chaplain with shoplifting at Palmetto State Armory
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a pastor and former law enforcement chaplain with shoplifting. An arrest warrant said that Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, took merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory back in July. The warrant said the merchandise was valued at $105.98.
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
Spartanburg man arrested for throwing dog from bridge, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg County was arrested after throwing a dog off a bridge, according to officials with Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Officials said officers responded to a call of a man tossing a dog off a bridge on Highway 11 on Monday. Officers said they...
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
Two students injured in school bus crash in Chesnee, official says
CHESNEE, S.C. — Two students were injured following a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Chesnee, according to Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District 2. The crash which involved a Jeep Cherokee happened near Buck Creek Road and Davis Trading Post Road around 4 p.m., according to...
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Stretch of I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jack-knifes across all lanes
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: I-85 has reopened. A crash is blocking part of I-85 south in Spartanburg County, causing a growing backup Friday morning. The crash is one mile south of Exit 80 for Gossett Road, according to SCDOT. At one point, the backup stretched for seven miles.
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
Week 7: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season. (Friday Night Hits, part one above) To see scores on the app, click here. (Friday Night Hits, part two below)
Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
Wofford still winless after 28-14 loss to No. 13 Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (Wofford Athletics) The Wofford College football team was defeated 28-14 by Samford on Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before the Terriers scored twice for the final margin. Wofford begins the season 0-6 and 0-3 in the...
No. 5 Clemson pulls away for 31-3 win at Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. — (Clemson Athletics) No. 5 Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) held the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes, and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.
