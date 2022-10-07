Mansfield Christian secures Mid-Buckeye Conference crown with 2OT win over Crestview

OLIVESBURG — Coming into a league championship game against a two-win team may make you the favorite to walk away with a victory handily. Surely most might not expect the match to be close enough to force overtime, let alone two extra periods.

However, Crestview (2-10-1) battled to hold an aggressive Mansfield Christian offense to a stalemate for more than 101 minutes, including one and a half overtimes. But the Flames eventually prevailed for a 1-0 victory in double-overtime to earn the Mid-Buckeye Conference championship.

Both teams struggled to get their offenses in gear early with neither being able to work their way to quality shots. Tough defensive efforts from both sides thwarted many crossing passes that may have found an opening behind each team’s back lines. The Cougars (2-10-1) struggled to possess the ball, attempting just four shots in the opening half, but the defenders duo of Emma Aumend and Gracie Dinsmore held Mansfield Christian at bay, forcing a scoreless tie.

Unfortunately for both teams, the second half did not fare any better in terms of offensive production. The Flames (7-6-2, 4-0-1) adjusted their approach and fought to gain possession for the majority of the half but failed to find the back of the net.

“Our game plan was to put passes to feet, control the touches, be first to the ball and make sure we were getting our head up and make it a team game where we could utilize everyone on the field,” said Mansfield Christian coach Michelle Beare. “We just kept taking shots from outside the 18. That was just not necessary — we were just a little too quick on the draw.”

Although the Flames may have been impatient with their shot selection, they did not hold back during regular time. Mansfield Christian attempted 26 shots with half being on goal. However, Cougars sophomore keeper Maddie Mack posted an excellent performance, amassing 13 saves in regulation.

Crestview coach Elizabeth Webb praised her goalkeeper’s performance, noting how important her role was for her team to make it to the championship match.

“Maddie stepped up saving a bunch of [penalty kicks] to even get up here to this game, and [stepped] up big time tonight," Webb said. "She’s our battery in the back and we rely on her a lot to help our defense out.”

The first overtime period proved to be none the kinder to either team’s offense. It was evident Crestview’s offense had all but stalled out, with no shot attempts in the 15-minute extra period. So Mack once again was forced to hold the line for her team, racking up three more saves in the overtime period to keep the game tied 0-0.

“Not a lot of people expected our girls to be in this game,” said Webb. “We’ve had a difficult season, growing a lot and we’re very young. To see my girls battle through a lot of adversity — and take a great team to double overtime — I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Flames had a number of scoring opportunities spoiled, but a corner kick at the 8:32 mark proved to be the chance they desperately needed. Senior midfielder Noelle Beare lined up and booted a perfectly placed pass to senior Calah Rader, who went airborne and, using her head, punched a perfectly placed shot into the right corner of the net to secure the victory in the sudden-death overtime period.

“We’ve been working on corners all year and one of our goals was to actually get a header goal,” said Beare. “That was one of our seniors that never heads the ball, so it just made everything all the better. That’s why the girls are really excited — honestly, not as much for the win but that Calah pulled off a header goal.”

Although the Flames may not be as concerned with how the winning goal was scored, Rader emphasized the importance of executing a skill that had been worked on the whole season.

“[That] was the first header goal of my entire high school career, so it is really exciting to get that done when it mattered the most,” she said.

Even though Crestview’s defense appeared to fade in the second overtime, Beare emphasized the importance of staying focused to find an opportunity. She commended her team’s poise to work through adversity during a gritty performance.

“Poise was it, and focus. Tonight it was about who is going to focus the best and dig in deep," she said. "The girls did it, and I told them they have got to be patient and really keep playing [their] game. [Coach Webb] has a great team she’s bringing together, and our girls look forward to playing [them]. It’s a toss-up every time.”

Rader echoed her coach regarding the Flames' need to stay poised late in games to pull out close victories.

“Coach [Beare] told us towards the end of the game in overtime we need to dig deep, find our mental game and we play for God and his glory and that’s what kept us going,” she said.

