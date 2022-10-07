Point proven: Galion golf returns to state after fourth district championship in six years

OREGON — Galion's goal going into Thursday's Division II district golf tournament was to finish in the top three and ensure a sixth consecutive state tournament appearance.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes to rival Shelby in the league tournament and at sectionals last week, making it to back state would be considered a win.

Thursday morning as the Tigers made their way to Eagle's Landing Golf Club, that goal changed.

"We talked about being in the top three and making it six straight, which is incredible in itself," coach Bryce Lehman said. "(But on the) short van ride from the hotel to here, there wasn't any talk about being in the top three — they wanted to prove a point."

Point proven after the Galion fired a 314 to claim the program's fourth district championship in six years. The Tigers were also runners-up in 2017 and 2021.

"They were sort of gut punches," Lehman said of the last two weeks. "We try not to get overexcited and get a big head, but coming in second at the MOAC tournament and finishing second at sectionals, that was a big of a wake-up call. It was a little below our standards, but a 316 at sectionals is a great score.

"We had a really good day yesterday and a really good week leading into districts. We played really well yesterday in our practice round, and when the wind picked up today they held it together. It seemed like if somebody had a slip-up they'd back it up with a string of pars or a couple birdies. Every time I talked to them today they were in a good place mentally, which was key."

Coming off a phenomenal week of prep, including two rounds in the 290s at Eagle's Landing, the Tigers battled through windy conditions Thursday for their lowest district score since their remarkable run began in 2017.

"They did a good job holding it together and battling through," Lehman said. "We had a tough stretch on our back nine, which was the front, where I had a kid go triple, double, then backs it up with birdie, par, birdie. It was just a rollercoaster.

"The younger kids in junior high see this. We get kids wanting to do what they're doing. They set the example six years ago — the foundation was set."

Senior Nick McMullen led the way with a 75, junior Logan Keller followed with a 78, senior Nate Barre shot an 80, sophomore Nate McMullen an 81 and senior Braylen Hart's 82 was the drop.

The unprecedented sixth consecutive district appearance for the program puts it in pretty elite company. There are only two other schools in the state that can say the same — one has won the last five state titles and the other has three straight runner-up finishes and two thirds.

"Galion, Columbus Academy and Archbishop Alter are the only three D-II schools to make it six straight years," Lehman said. "It says a lot, but it says more about the kids. Them hitting in the winter time on simulators, playing in simulator leagues in the wintertime, when it's raining outside we're hitting indoors. This isn't a group of kids that go home after practice. They go right out to No. 1 or No. 10, they're on the putting green, Logan was hitting balls in his garage Tuesday night for like four hours — that's the difference.

"Kids that commit, kids that want to keep going and know what it takes to be (in the same breath) as two private schools."

Ottawa Hills was second with a 316 and Van Buren, a D-III team last year, was third at 320. Archbold junior Cahle Roth fired a two-under 70 for medalist honors, Napoleon senior Will Fraker carded a 75 and Toledo Central Catholic senior Grant Tefft's 76 rounded out the advancing individuals.

Shelby finished fifth as a team with a 329, led by junior Will Magers' 79. Classmate Ty Keinath shot an 82, senior Brody Miller an 83, junior Ashton Hoffbauer an 85 and senior Carson Brubaker's 86 was the drop. Clear Fork junior Nate Lind placed 19th as an individual with an 81.

Wynford 10th at Stone Ridge in D-III tournament

Wynford coaches Michael Powers and Michael Striker nervously refreshed the digital leaderboard hosted by iWanamaker. It is a new method of live scoring implemented for postseason golf that allows players to update their group's scoring hole-by-hole so coaches, and anyone else, can follow along.

"We were swiping through the leaderboard app all day long nervously because not a lot of people expected us to be at the top of the leaderboard," Powers said. "We're a young team, it's our first time being here, so when we looked and we were in second place halfway through, then third place to fourth place with three holes left — it was just a good feeling."

Wynford's 43 over as a team with three holes to go ended up as a 70-over 358, which placed the Royals 10th among the 18 teams competing.

"With the kids knowing where they stand, they didn't fold under pressure, they just had a bad stretch at the end," Powers said. "But they gave it their all, we posted a good score and had fun just like we said we were going to do.

"We averaged about a 352 on the season and shot 358 on a course we're not familiar with; we had just the one practice round. The boys getting that practice round helped them get comfortable and learning where they needed to miss around the green on certain holes. It was a great day for us being just six strokes above our average."

Junior Micah Greene's 80 wound up being just one stroke off the final individual qualifying spot — determined by a four-hole playoff in which Old Fort's Adam Magers beat Montpelier's Drake Sommer — and ending his round with a bogey on No. 9 is something that might haunt him for a while.

"Micah had an amazing round ... in my eyes it was his best round of the year all things considered," Powers said. "His best nine-hole round this year was a 37, so for him to fire a 39 on that back nine we started on today was huge. And his birdie on 18 … he was probably the only birdie on that hole today.

"I feel so bad for him missing that playoff by one. At the time we were thinking he needed a birdie looking at the scores, but we didn't say anything to him. I was just talking him through his shots to get him through the hole. Last year at our sectional when we were Division II he missed making it to districts by a stroke, and this year he misses making it to state by a stroke.

"After his round he said, 'Just like last year' and I said, 'Nope, not like last year because you made it to districts this year and this was one stroke away from the final step.'"

Sophomore Weston Prenger finished with a 91, classmate Drew Johnson a 92 and senior Dylon Robinson a 95. Sophomore Dawson Pelter's 100 the drop.

"Dylon Robinson, have to give him a lot of credit being our only senior," Powers said. "A lot of senior leadership this year. He was the first kid I had coaching that I've coached all four years. He has been such a pleasure to have, and the saddest part of my day was watching him come off his 18th hole and realize that was the last hole I'll be able to coach him."

And as much as the Royals will miss Robinson's leadership, they do return virtually the whole team and there are a number of rising juniors and seniors eager to become team's new fifth.

"With our young team it's going to be a nice stepping stone for the next couple years to come," Powers said.

Plymouth senior Canaan Slone's career also came to an end when he tied for 31st with an 88.

