ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Clay County thriller: Creekside, Oakleaf battle in District 3-4S high school football classic

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

An eye-of-the-needle window to find a receiver in the end zone. Pass rushers closing fast. A clock nearing zero.

With Creekside's fall season riding on one last throw, Wilson Edwards leaned on lessons from the summer.

"I trusted Ashton to make the catch and I knew I could fit it in there," he said. "We made that throw in practice over the summer in 7-on-7's."

The senior quarterback threaded a pass to Ashton Reynolds in heavy traffic in the end zone for a 4-yard game-tying fourth-down touchdown with eight seconds left, followed by Ronald Daragjati's decisive extra point, to lead Creekside past Oakleaf 49-48 in a Thursday night high school football thriller.

Yet, somehow, that wasn't the wildest fourth-down play of the final possession for Creekside in a chaotic, thrilling and flag-strewn District 3-4S battle of Knights at the Dungeon.

Creekside (5-1) emerged on top of a heavyweight slugfest of a fourth quarter, the teams trading touchdowns seven times within 10:09: Nicky Williams' 1-yard run, Carlos Witherup's 58-yard catch-and-run from Drew Ammon, Williams' 2-yard plunge, Ammon's 50-yard sprint, Bruno Alves' 68-yard kickoff return and Devin Outlaw's second Oakleaf score before Reynolds' final touchdown.

"Literally a roller coaster," Creekside coach Sean McIntyre said. "It's a really good high school football game where two teams couldn't stop each other."

Halftime highlights: Northeast Florida high school football's highs, lows at 2022 halfway point

Monday night roundup: Bolles, Baker County, Middleburg among winners

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Bolles' Jillian Candelino races to region cross country record

CREEKSIDE WINS CHAOTIC FINISH

Oakleaf was left stunned after Creekside's comeback as well as several disputed rulings that drew the ire of the home crowd and coaching staff, none more so than the non-whistle after Outlaw's 25-yard touchdown pushed Oakleaf in front 48-42 with 2:26 to go.

Oakleaf (3-3) paused its extra point in expectation of an offside flag after a Creekside player rushed the backfield off the edge. But officials did not throw a flag, and Ammon's attempted kick without a run-up fluttered off target to keep the lead at six points.

Still, Creekside's hopes looked nearly dead with two minutes left, facing fourth and 15 at their own 15. Edwards rolled to his left, escaped pressure and heaved a downfield bomb to Eros Taufer. The wideout, in space behind the secondary on the left sideline, hauled in the pass for a gain of 53.

"I was going to run it at first, and then I realized we had about 20 yards to go," Edwards said. "I saw him coming across and I just threw it as far as I could."

Edwards then connected with Hampton Riedl and Brendon McMillan to advance inside the 10, but after a scramble, Creekside still faced fourth down at the Oakleaf 4.

Flushed from the pocket and with Oakleaf blanketing the primary target — McIntyre said afterward the play wasn't designed to go to Reynolds — Edwards moved left and delivered a strike to his diving receiver for his 22nd completion and the last of his 309 passing yards.

"I knew he'd get it in there," Reynolds said. "It felt like the ball was in the air for at least 10 seconds."

With one snap left, Oakleaf tried a hook-and-lateral, but Creekside linebacker Ian Mooney slapped the loose ball from the air to cue the final celebrations on the visiting sideline.

OUTLAW, AMMON STAR FOR OAKLEAF

Before those final eight seconds, the night looked like belonging to Oakleaf's senior multi-sport stars.

Ammon, who doubles as center forward on the soccer squad, spread the football among six receivers to pass for four touchdowns (14 of 21, 177 yards) and rushed eight times for 153 yards and another score. His brightest highlight came with 4:26 to go, when he took off running on third down, eluded several tacklers and broke away for a 50-yard touchdowns.

Outlaw, who packs a .741 OPS on the baseball diamond, erupted after halftime. He finished with 26 carries for 195 yards in his third 100-yard game of the season.

But Creekside's defense came up with just enough stops, including an interception by Jay Boyer and a forced fumble by Anthony Akel, to stay in the contest.

"They're really, really good," McIntyre said. "Drew Ammon's a really good quarterback, Devin Outlaw had a tremendous night for them. We're proud of our kids and how they executed at the end of the game. No moment was too big for them."

CREEKSIDE SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL AGAIN

Just as in last month's victory at Mandarin, special teams and all-around trickery helped tip the balance for Creekside.

Daragjati converted field goals of 39 and 35 yards prior to the biggest extra point of his high school career, the Creekside coverage units bottled up the Oakleaf returners and McIntyre even uncorked a Philly Special variant on a game-tying conversion in the fourth quarter, with Riedl finding Reynolds for two points.

Creekside's own return game, meanwhile, notched its latest touchdown on a highlight-reel play from Alves. He followed his blockers up the left sideline and weaved to the end zone to tie the score with 4:11 to go, his second return score in three weeks. Andrew Kelley also returned a kickoff 45 yards in the first half.

The task doesn't get easier for either. Oakleaf travels Oct. 14 to state-ranked and unbeaten Gainesville Buchholz, while Creekside returns home to meet rival Bartram Trail in the latest round of the District 3-4S pressure cooker.

"It's a huge win," Reynolds said. "If we didn't win this game, we probably wouldn't have been able to get to the playoffs. We've just got to bounce back."

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clay County thriller: Creekside, Oakleaf battle in District 3-4S high school football classic

Comments / 0

Related
Gator Country

Brown says the Florida Gators made a big move for him on Saturday

Next weekend is setting up to be a big weekend of visits when the Florida Gators take on LSU but on Saturday several prospects watched the Gators beat Missouri. Linebacker Jayvant Brown (6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL. St. Thomas Aquinas) was on campus and enjoyed meeting Billy Napier and his staff and seeing the new things on campus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Middleburg, FL
Clay County, FL
Education
County
Clay County, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
Orange Park, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
Orange Park, FL
Education
Clay County, FL
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Florida 4-Star DE commit Kelby Collins to visit Alabama this weekend

Kelby Collins is expected to return to Alabama this weekend for an unofficial visit. Collins currently attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is verbally committed to the Florida Gators. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Gardendale product chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia and others...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Alves
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Baseball Diamond#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Knights At The Dungeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
First Coast News

Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy