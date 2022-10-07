Clay County thriller: Creekside, Oakleaf battle in District 3-4S high school football classic

An eye-of-the-needle window to find a receiver in the end zone. Pass rushers closing fast. A clock nearing zero.

With Creekside's fall season riding on one last throw, Wilson Edwards leaned on lessons from the summer.

"I trusted Ashton to make the catch and I knew I could fit it in there," he said. "We made that throw in practice over the summer in 7-on-7's."

The senior quarterback threaded a pass to Ashton Reynolds in heavy traffic in the end zone for a 4-yard game-tying fourth-down touchdown with eight seconds left, followed by Ronald Daragjati's decisive extra point, to lead Creekside past Oakleaf 49-48 in a Thursday night high school football thriller.

Yet, somehow, that wasn't the wildest fourth-down play of the final possession for Creekside in a chaotic, thrilling and flag-strewn District 3-4S battle of Knights at the Dungeon.

Creekside (5-1) emerged on top of a heavyweight slugfest of a fourth quarter, the teams trading touchdowns seven times within 10:09: Nicky Williams' 1-yard run, Carlos Witherup's 58-yard catch-and-run from Drew Ammon, Williams' 2-yard plunge, Ammon's 50-yard sprint, Bruno Alves' 68-yard kickoff return and Devin Outlaw's second Oakleaf score before Reynolds' final touchdown.

"Literally a roller coaster," Creekside coach Sean McIntyre said. "It's a really good high school football game where two teams couldn't stop each other."

Halftime highlights: Northeast Florida high school football's highs, lows at 2022 halfway point

Monday night roundup: Bolles, Baker County, Middleburg among winners

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Bolles' Jillian Candelino races to region cross country record

CREEKSIDE WINS CHAOTIC FINISH

Oakleaf was left stunned after Creekside's comeback as well as several disputed rulings that drew the ire of the home crowd and coaching staff, none more so than the non-whistle after Outlaw's 25-yard touchdown pushed Oakleaf in front 48-42 with 2:26 to go.

Oakleaf (3-3) paused its extra point in expectation of an offside flag after a Creekside player rushed the backfield off the edge. But officials did not throw a flag, and Ammon's attempted kick without a run-up fluttered off target to keep the lead at six points.

Still, Creekside's hopes looked nearly dead with two minutes left, facing fourth and 15 at their own 15. Edwards rolled to his left, escaped pressure and heaved a downfield bomb to Eros Taufer. The wideout, in space behind the secondary on the left sideline, hauled in the pass for a gain of 53.

"I was going to run it at first, and then I realized we had about 20 yards to go," Edwards said. "I saw him coming across and I just threw it as far as I could."

Edwards then connected with Hampton Riedl and Brendon McMillan to advance inside the 10, but after a scramble, Creekside still faced fourth down at the Oakleaf 4.

Flushed from the pocket and with Oakleaf blanketing the primary target — McIntyre said afterward the play wasn't designed to go to Reynolds — Edwards moved left and delivered a strike to his diving receiver for his 22nd completion and the last of his 309 passing yards.

"I knew he'd get it in there," Reynolds said. "It felt like the ball was in the air for at least 10 seconds."

With one snap left, Oakleaf tried a hook-and-lateral, but Creekside linebacker Ian Mooney slapped the loose ball from the air to cue the final celebrations on the visiting sideline.

OUTLAW, AMMON STAR FOR OAKLEAF

Before those final eight seconds, the night looked like belonging to Oakleaf's senior multi-sport stars.

Ammon, who doubles as center forward on the soccer squad, spread the football among six receivers to pass for four touchdowns (14 of 21, 177 yards) and rushed eight times for 153 yards and another score. His brightest highlight came with 4:26 to go, when he took off running on third down, eluded several tacklers and broke away for a 50-yard touchdowns.

Outlaw, who packs a .741 OPS on the baseball diamond, erupted after halftime. He finished with 26 carries for 195 yards in his third 100-yard game of the season.

But Creekside's defense came up with just enough stops, including an interception by Jay Boyer and a forced fumble by Anthony Akel, to stay in the contest.

"They're really, really good," McIntyre said. "Drew Ammon's a really good quarterback, Devin Outlaw had a tremendous night for them. We're proud of our kids and how they executed at the end of the game. No moment was too big for them."

CREEKSIDE SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL AGAIN

Just as in last month's victory at Mandarin, special teams and all-around trickery helped tip the balance for Creekside.

Daragjati converted field goals of 39 and 35 yards prior to the biggest extra point of his high school career, the Creekside coverage units bottled up the Oakleaf returners and McIntyre even uncorked a Philly Special variant on a game-tying conversion in the fourth quarter, with Riedl finding Reynolds for two points.

Creekside's own return game, meanwhile, notched its latest touchdown on a highlight-reel play from Alves. He followed his blockers up the left sideline and weaved to the end zone to tie the score with 4:11 to go, his second return score in three weeks. Andrew Kelley also returned a kickoff 45 yards in the first half.

The task doesn't get easier for either. Oakleaf travels Oct. 14 to state-ranked and unbeaten Gainesville Buchholz, while Creekside returns home to meet rival Bartram Trail in the latest round of the District 3-4S pressure cooker.

"It's a huge win," Reynolds said. "If we didn't win this game, we probably wouldn't have been able to get to the playoffs. We've just got to bounce back."

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clay County thriller: Creekside, Oakleaf battle in District 3-4S high school football classic