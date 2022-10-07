Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Belle Meade, Fiddlers Creek, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve and Goodland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brantley, Pierce, Wayne, Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brantley; Pierce; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Wayne, Pierce, Brantley and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Washington Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING High tide has passed and water levels will continue to lower. The risk for additional coastal flooding has ended for this evening.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Hocking, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Hocking; Pike; Ross; Scioto FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marshall FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marshall County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain near the record crest of 8.9 feet through Sunday night before beginning a slow decline. Small fluctuations could bring the river level toward 9 feet in the next 24 hours. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding becomes more signficant to the Sanford waterfront area. Water approaches low lying areas on the waterfront. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.9 Sun 8 pm 8.9 8.9 8.8 8.7 8.6
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bracken; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; South Central Duval; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion, Central Marion, South Central Duval and Western Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-10 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Helena Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Helena Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North-central and western Maryland, portions of northern and central Virginia, and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Johnson; Morgan; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Scott; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
