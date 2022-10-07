Effective: 2022-10-09 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain near the record crest of 8.9 feet through Sunday night before beginning a slow decline. Small fluctuations could bring the river level toward 9 feet in the next 24 hours. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding becomes more signficant to the Sanford waterfront area. Water approaches low lying areas on the waterfront. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.9 Sun 8 pm 8.9 8.9 8.8 8.7 8.6

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO