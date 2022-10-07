Read full article on original website
NYC mayor declares State of Emergency, calls on federal government to assist with migrants
WASHINGTON (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a State of Emergency as the city struggles to deal with the influx of migrants sent there by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida. Adams told reporters Friday that dealing with the migrant crisis will cost the...
Local government leaders weigh in on president's plan to pardon some marijuana offenses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Following President Joe Biden's historic move to pardon all prior federal offenses for "simple" marijuana possession, Local 12 News asked leaders across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to weigh in as the president urges states to make similar moves. We contacted governors and attorneys general in the three...
House Democrats seek to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene over 'Biden is Hitler' comment
(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - House Democrats are planning to censure Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene again. This time it's over Greene's "Joe Biden is Hitler" social media posts. Democrat Representative Brad Schneider of Illinois introduced the censure resolution on Thursday. Schneider also drafted a censure resolution last summer after Greene compared...
Teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI/CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
Report: Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end meeting with mother of late Capitol officer
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) threatened to end a meeting with the mother of the Capitol police officer who died following the Jan. 6 riot, a new book claims. The book, "Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul," was written by...
Monday's letters: Push residents off islands, bury power lines, stop embracing Trump
Don’t rebuild islands with tax money Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he was supporting a full rebuild for all the recently inundated barrier islands and their bridges. Unfortunately, that is simply throwing our hard-earned tax money down the drain in order to buy a few votes. ...
US appoints special envoy to champion nature in time for Montreal summit
The United States has created a new diplomatic role to show the country’s commitment to tackling the biodiversity crisis ahead of Cop15 in Montreal, Canada, where the next decade of nature targets will be drawn up. Monica Medina, a former military officer who started her governmental career in 1989...
