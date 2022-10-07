ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

House Democrats seek to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene over 'Biden is Hitler' comment

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - House Democrats are planning to censure Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene again. This time it's over Greene's "Joe Biden is Hitler" social media posts. Democrat Representative Brad Schneider of Illinois introduced the censure resolution on Thursday. Schneider also drafted a censure resolution last summer after Greene compared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRC

Teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI/CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy