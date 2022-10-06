ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Hocus Pocus" Is 29 Years Old - Here Are The 29 Best Quotes Of All Time

By Kailey Hansen
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jij6p_0iPTowsr00

If you didn't spend your last weekend watching the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 , who are you? The sequel to the beloved classic flew onto Disney+ on September 30, becoming one of the most streamed movie debuts ever to grace the platform.

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

Naturally, I spent the subsequent day rewatching the original film which first cast its spell on viewers back in 1993. Every year it is just as spooky, witty, and iconic as I remember.

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

So, fetch your black flame candle and a dead man's toe. This list is brewing up the most memorable quotes from Hocus Pocus . Dost thou comprehend?

1. "Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

2. "I am beautiful! Boys will love me!" —Sarah Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

3. "Fools! All of you! My ungodly book speaks to you!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

4. "BoooOOOOOooooOOOk!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

5. "Tuuuuubular." —Ernie/Ice

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

6. "Eh, rich people. Probably make us drink cider and bob for apples." —Dani Dennison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

7. "Max likes your yabbos." —Dani Dennison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

8. "Legend says that on a full moon [the black flame candle] will raise spirits from the dead on Halloween night." —Max Dennison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

9. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" —Max Dennison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

10. "I smell children!" —Mary Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

11. "Shish-ka-baby!" —Mary Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

12. "We must find the book, brew the position, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it's curtains!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

13. "It's a full moon tonight. All the weirdos are out." —Dani Dennison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

14. "Cheese and crust! He's lost his head!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

15. "Since this promises to be a most dire and stressful evening, I suggest we form a calming circle." —Mary

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

16. "Amok, amok, amok!" —Sarah Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures

17. "Bubble, bubble, I am in trouble." —Bus Driver

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

18. "Farewell, mortal bus boy!" —Sarah Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

19. "What the heck? Why don't you come in? Come into the non-smoking section." —'Master'

Walt Disney Pictures / Via gifer.com

20. "I put a spell on you and now you're mine." —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

21. "Dance, dance, dance until you die!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

22. "Hag tracks!"

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

23. "Goodbye cruel world." —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

24. "It says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends." —Allison

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

25. "Damn, damn, double damn!" —Winnie

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

26. "You know, I've always wanted a child. Now I think I'll have one...on toast!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

27. "You're the ugliest thing that ever lived and you know it!" —Dani

Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com

28. ["Go to hell!] "Oh, I've been there thank you. I found it quite lovely!" —Winifred Sanderson

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

29. "I shall always be with you." —Thackery Binx

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2#Walt Disney Pictures
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay

Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest

After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy