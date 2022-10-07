Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Male Hitting Golf Balls Into Street, Sick Or Injured Fox – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
mendofever.com
Powered Hang Glider Crash Lands North of Bell Springs Road
Scanner traffic indicates that first responders are converging approximately one mile north of Bell Springs Road in Northern Mendocino where a power hang glider crash landed. Reports indicate the glider attempted to emergency land on Highway 101 when it went off the side of the road. The Incident Commander relayed...
Woman hospitalized following Santa Rosa house fire, $20,000 in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa woman was taken to a local hospital Saturday following a fire at her residence that appears to have been started by combustible materials left on top of a floor heater unit. Santa Rosa firefighters received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at about 6:30 a.m. […]
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Fatal]Possible Major Injuries After Motorcycle Accident Near Leggett CALFIRE Station
An air ambulance has been dispatched to Leggett’s CALFIRE station after a motorcyclist crashed. The Incident Commander is reporting he located the rider along the side of the roadway unconscious with possible major injuries. The air ambulance will be making an emergency landing south of the scene near the...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Arrested for Selling Fentanyl From Motorhome
A woman is behind bars on suspicion of selling fentanyl from a motorhome in Santa Rosa. Police say she was living out of the motorhome near the entrance to Howarth Park. On Wednesday, detectives found more than two ounces of fentanyl and more than 20-thousand-dollars in cash inside her motorhome. They also found scales and packaging materials, which suggest she was selling the drugs.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K
UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Fifth anniversary of the deadly Tubbs fire is this weekend
The fire killed 23 people in Sonoma County. It burned 36,807 acres and destroyed 6,957 structures, reducing to ash scores of homes in the Coffey Park and Fountaingrove neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and in the community of Larkfield-Wikiup, north of Santa Rosa.
theoakleafnews.com
Thieves take catalytic converters from parking garage
Three suspects are still at large in an ongoing investigation pertaining to two catalytic converter thefts from cars parked in the Santa Rosa Junior College Zumwalt Parking Garage, Santa Rosa District Police said in an email released to students Sept. 29. The first theft occurred during the afternoon of Sept....
mendofever.com
Wallet And Phone In Recycling Bin, Vandalism To Laundry Room – Ukiah Police Logs 10.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
mendofever.com
What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?
Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
The Mendocino Voice
The Office closes, Elk’s Drew named one of the hundred best wineries in the world, and more!
Editor’s note: We’re trying out a new feature this week covering food, drinks and more across Mendocino County. Think we missed something, want to see more, or have a new tips? Let us know what you think at [email protected]. Legendary bar and restaurant closes in Ukiah. The...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
