Fort Bragg, CA

KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Powered Hang Glider Crash Lands North of Bell Springs Road

Scanner traffic indicates that first responders are converging approximately one mile north of Bell Springs Road in Northern Mendocino where a power hang glider crash landed. Reports indicate the glider attempted to emergency land on Highway 101 when it went off the side of the road. The Incident Commander relayed...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Arrested for Selling Fentanyl From Motorhome

A woman is behind bars on suspicion of selling fentanyl from a motorhome in Santa Rosa. Police say she was living out of the motorhome near the entrance to Howarth Park. On Wednesday, detectives found more than two ounces of fentanyl and more than 20-thousand-dollars in cash inside her motorhome. They also found scales and packaging materials, which suggest she was selling the drugs.
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA
Req
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife

A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K

UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
POTTER VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit

Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
theoakleafnews.com

Thieves take catalytic converters from parking garage

Three suspects are still at large in an ongoing investigation pertaining to two catalytic converter thefts from cars parked in the Santa Rosa Junior College Zumwalt Parking Garage, Santa Rosa District Police said in an email released to students Sept. 29. The first theft occurred during the afternoon of Sept....
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mendofever.com

What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?

Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

