Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

Hodapp looks ahead to next year after tying for 58th place in 4A state meet

Ankeny sophomore Evan Hodapp enjoyed his first trip to the boys’ Class 4A state golf meet. He’s hoping to be back next year along with the rest of the Hawks. Hodapp carded a 36-hole total of 167 to tie for 58th place in the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
ANKENY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
IOWA CITY, IA
Burnt Orange Nation

Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State

Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
AUSTIN, TX
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Urbandale, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others

BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
BONDURANT, IA
#Jaguars#Rams#Hawkettes#Ankeny Centennial#The J Hawks#Waukee Northwest
iheart.com

Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Volleyball
Sports
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny

(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
DES MOINES, IA
Pen City Current

County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

