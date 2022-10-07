Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We reached a whole new level’: Jaguars top Mount Vernon, finish 4-1 at tourney
The Ankeny Centennial volleyball team is hoping to peak at the end of the season. The fifth-ranked Jaguars took another step toward reaching that goal with a strong performance on Saturday in the Westside Invitational at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Centennial won all three of its matches during pool play, capped...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hodapp looks ahead to next year after tying for 58th place in 4A state meet
Ankeny sophomore Evan Hodapp enjoyed his first trip to the boys’ Class 4A state golf meet. He’s hoping to be back next year along with the rest of the Hawks. Hodapp carded a 36-hole total of 167 to tie for 58th place in the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
Burnt Orange Nation
Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State
Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
KCCI.com
Perry school district addresses canceled varsity football program, sharing what's to come
PERRY, Iowa — The Perry Community School District says the future for the district's football program looks bright, following this week's announcement that the varsity team's remaining schedule would be canceled due to player injuries. "We put the safety of our kids first," said Clark Wicks, the superintendent for...
footballscoop.com
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
who13.com
One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
iowa.media
Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action
There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after. “Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
