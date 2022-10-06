ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

12-year-old boy in critical condition following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on the north side of Milwaukee Thursday night, police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:53 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 37th Street in the Lincoln Creek neighborhood.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

