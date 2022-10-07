ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County candidates connect with community

By Desherion McBroom
 3 days ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – There aren’t many opportunities for candidates who are running for office to connect with local voters but an NAACP Forum held at the C K Newsome Community Center gave them the opportunity to do so.

Vanderburgh County prosecutor candidate Jon a. Schaefer was in attendance and used part of his time to speak about how mental health has played a major part in the community.

“I view mental health and addiction as causally related to crime,” Schaefer explained. “You see so families who struggle with getting services for their family members because they don’t know were to turn to.”

Diana Moers who is also a Vanderburgh County prosecutor candidate, discussed keeping violent offenders all the street.

“Input on what is important in the community, and the same thing is being said over and over is keeping violent offenders incarcerated,” Moers said. “Keeping the most violent offenders and getting those who can get help help.”

One of the topics Vanderburgh County Sheriff candidate Noah Robinson, spent time on was creating a better relationship between the community and law enforcement.

“What I understand that they need is to feel safe in their own homes and know that the sheriff’s office is there to protect them and to know if their son or daughter or granddaughter or grandson gets arrested that that jail is not just going to house them but leave them better off than when they came in,” Robinson said.

Sheriff candidate Jeff Hales was not in attendance at the forum.

NAACP President Reverend Gerald Arnold says this forum gave community members the the opportunity to become knowledgeable and for candidates to connect with community members.

“Thought it would be a good thing for us,” Rev. Arnold said. “The NAACP wanted to have this forum to give these candidates a last shot at telling us why they think they’re the best person for the job and it how will it benefit particularly people of color in terms of equity and fairness.”

There was also a representative with a voter representation in attendance to answer any questions anyone had leading up to election day.

