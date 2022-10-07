Carly Rae Jepsen

Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO