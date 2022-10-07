Carly Rae Jepsen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

Eddie Vedder closed out a brief run of dates with his solo band Earthlings last night (October 7) in Las Vegas. Rolling out songs from Vedder’s third solo album Earthling (released earlier this year) at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the Pearl Jam frontman also tried out a cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for the encore.
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”

Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here

Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Hear A Previously Unreleased Demo From Sigur Rós’ 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue

Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
This Night Turns 20

David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only

As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
