Florida State

Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, authorities say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza virus on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The agencies confirmed poultry from the farm has...
ARKANSAS STATE
Indiana man sentenced after abusing, starving child to death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKRC) - A man in Indiana was sentenced for torturing and starving his 12-year-old son to death. Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. received the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison for the 2019 death of Eduardo Posso, his son. During his sentencing, Judge Talley Haseman held up two...
INDIANA STATE
3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
