Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, authorities say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza virus on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The agencies confirmed poultry from the farm has...
Man carves his name into history books with his state's largest pumpkin
WHEATON, Ill. (CNN Newsource/WLS/WKRC) - It is the spooky season and one man from Illinois is carving out his place in the history books, growing the biggest pumpkin in the state this year. “I think this might be one of his biggest ever,” said Kurt Reidenbach, a pumpkin admirer.
Indiana man sentenced after abusing, starving child to death
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKRC) - A man in Indiana was sentenced for torturing and starving his 12-year-old son to death. Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. received the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison for the 2019 death of Eduardo Posso, his son. During his sentencing, Judge Talley Haseman held up two...
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Ohio BCI: Officer-involved shooting connected to fatal Hamilton shooting hours before
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have connected a fatal Hamilton shooting to an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township a short time later Saturday. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Fairgrove Avenue about seven Saturday night. The suspect was then spotted by Fairfield Township Police on...
