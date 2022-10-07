David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO