Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”
Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
New SPLC Benefit Comp Has Gel, FAIM, Rid Of Me Covering “Sabotage,” & More
Exhibit A is a new compilation assembled by the Philly “heavy punk” label Knife Hits, benefitting the Southern Poverty Law Center. The comp has a bunch of cool hardcore bands like Gel, FAIM, and HIRS, and at least two noteworthy covers. Bitter Branches, whose drummer Jeff Tirabassi curated the tracklist, cover PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie” from 1993’s Rid Of Me. And Rid Of Me, a band named after that album, continue their own streak of covers from the ’90s (and shortly thereafter) with a ferocious take on Beastie Boys’ yell-your-head-off classic “Sabotage.” Take it all in below, and buy Exhibit A at Bandcamp.
Hear A Previously Unreleased Demo From Sigur Rós’ 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue
Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.
This Night Turns 20
David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
Watch Killer Mike Perform “RUN” On Fallon
Killer Mike visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he performed “Run,” his first solo single since the release of his 2012 album R.A.P. Music. The Run The Jewels performer also sat down with Fallon to talk about making a cameo on the final season of Ozark (where he met Laura Linney) and the importance of voting on a local level.
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
