The raven that inspired the logo for the Patagonia Regional Times died on August 2, 2022, after living for 17 years. (Ravens commonly live between 10 and 15 years.) Judith Hinton Andrew, widow of Walter Andrew, the founder of the PRT, grieved the loss of this raven. “I thought the raven was my friend. I’ve never had a relationship before with a bird like that – a wild bird,” she said. “I heard it ‘talking’ to me, and many other people also stopped to listen to it.” She created a special burial site in the exact spot of her back yard where the raven used to drop whole hamburger buns that it took from the hotel’s garbage dumpster.

PATAGONIA, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO