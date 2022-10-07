Read full article on original website
Related
Community Member in Need of Life-Saving Kidney Donation
Longtime Patagonia resident Terra Wright is in end-stage kidney failure. Terra is in need of a kidney transplant. She and her family had high hopes that her sister would be able to donate her kidney, but they recently received the news that she is not a match. Terra is hoping that someone in our community may be a match.
Welcome Center Opening Soon
After months of planning and restoration by the Town of Patagonia and the Sky Islands Tourist Assn. (SITA), the Southern Pacific caboose on the east side of Doc Mock Park will open for business as the Sky Islands Welcome Center in early October. Plans are still coming together, and funds still being raised, for an outdoor covered “train stop” that will complete the project.
Letters to the Editor (Oct. 2022)
For all his valid concerns about poverty and the rising costs of food in our county, Patra Kelly may have quoted Jim Staudacher of ESCCC Food Bank out of context with this statement: “Our area is commonly known as a food desert.” If he was referring to other parts of Santa Cruz County, maybe, but that hackneyed term poorly fits the state of the food system in Patagonia itself. In fact, the USDA has stopped using the term “food desert” in part because its definition was “lacking a full- service grocery store” like a Safeway, Fry’s or Bashas. A chain grocery store in a town our size is no valid indicator of food security!
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
Rosemont Expands Scope
Trouble continues to brew in the Santa Rita Mountains. Rosemont Copper, operating there since 2014, has shifted its plan of operation from the east side of the mountains to the west to dodge federal court rulings, hoping to take advantage of rubber-stamping state agencies and local apathy. Rosemont Copper continues...
Mapping Migrant Deaths
The PRT has previously reported (April 2020 and Nov. 2021) on Alvaro Enciso’s decade-long work “Where Dreams Die,” in which he places handmade wooden crosses at the sites of migrant deaths in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties. Aided by a team that sometimes includes Patagonia volunteers, the placements continue almost every Tuesday. Each cross, Enciso says, “is where someone’s dream has died.”
CHOP Helps With Home Repairs
For years real estate has been considered a reliable way to increase personal wealth. But how does a retiree on a fixed-income, someone who is experiencing health issues, or someone who recently experienced a life-changing event maintain their home?. Community Homes of Patagonia (CHOP) supports low to moderate income stakeholders...
GoFundMe Set Up for the Widow of Gooch Goodwin
Friends, colleagues and neighbors of Gooch Goodwin have set up a GoFundMe site to help raise money on behalf of Wendy Russell, widow of Gooch, to help cover the costs of her husband’s unexpected passing. Glen “Gooch” Goodwin passed away on July 19, 2022. Wendy and Glen...
Tin Shed Visionary Honored
Supporters and friends of Roger Johnson gathered at the Tin Shed Theater on Sept. 13 for the unveiling of a plaque honoring the longtime theater volunteer, director, set builder, actor, and visionary. Patagonia Creative Arts Assn. (PCAA) Director Cassina Farley and Board President Martha Kelly pulled back the small curtains, made from material saved from the original theater curtains, to reveal the plaque on the door to the theater, which reads, “In honor of Roger Johnson and his dream that became the Tin Shed Theater.” Johnson, who, as a consultant and board member at the PCAA, was active in the development of the theater program and the creation of the Tin Shed Theater, spoke to the audience, recounting stories of building sets and working on plays. “It’s a phenomenal place,” he said.
Recycling Task Force to Halt Monthly Collections
The Patagonia Recycling Task Force has announced that it will suspend monthly collections of glass and cardboard effective in October. For nearly two years, the task force had been collecting the two commodities on the fourth Saturday of the month, alternating between the two recyclables. However, the group recently decided to stop those collections, at least for a few months, to remove the possibility that the collections are working against the new subscription-based curbside recycling service provided by Recyclops.
The Raven and the PRT
The raven that inspired the logo for the Patagonia Regional Times died on August 2, 2022, after living for 17 years. (Ravens commonly live between 10 and 15 years.) Judith Hinton Andrew, widow of Walter Andrew, the founder of the PRT, grieved the loss of this raven. “I thought the raven was my friend. I’ve never had a relationship before with a bird like that – a wild bird,” she said. “I heard it ‘talking’ to me, and many other people also stopped to listen to it.” She created a special burial site in the exact spot of her back yard where the raven used to drop whole hamburger buns that it took from the hotel’s garbage dumpster.
What a Great Town!
A couple of weeks ago, we were having dinner with some folks from out of town at the Velvet Elvis. It was a busy Thursday night, and a lot of people were in the restaurant sampling Cecilia’s fine cooking. Right after ordering our meal, one of our dinner partners headed outside, returned, and then keeled over on the hard cement floor. The response to this scary incident was remarkable.
New Dining Option in Patagonia
The Queen is dead. Long Live The Queen! Elizabeth has passed away, but now we’ve got, right here in town, a new and lovely, youthful queen known as The Queen of Cups. In Tarot, cups mean plenitude. Located on Smelter Alley, behind the Gathering Grounds, in a repurposed warehouse,...
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
229
Followers
275
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
Comments / 0