Burlington, VT

wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowmaking underway at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
KILLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Camp Gabriels: From sanitarium to college to prison

A look back at the historic buildings in now-defunct property. When most people think of Camp Gabriels, they probably envision the former prison eight miles north of Saranac Lake, but the history reaches much further into Adirondack past and includes rehabilitation and education in addition to incarceration. Before it was a prison, it was part of Paul Smith’s College, and before that, a sanitarium with ties to a Belgium-born bishop and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
GABRIELS, NY
miltonindependent.com

‘We knew it was going to be big:’ Milton committee presents report on possible recreation facility in Milton, board and community show enthusiasm with caution about high price tag

The Milton selectboard, along with the packed crowd at the board’s Monday meeting, all showed enthusiasm for building a recreation facility with one concern: finding a way to fund it. The committee tasked with exploring options for a multi-purpose recreational facility in Milton presented their findings to the board...
MILTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote

On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal

Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors

WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington requests more help from state police to patrol city streets

Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll. President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY
Colchester Sun

Essex police log: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

The Essex Police Department reported 212 incidents during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Listed below are some of those calls. 12:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Beech St) 3:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St/Hillcrest Road) 8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road) 9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple...
ESSEX, VT

