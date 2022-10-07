Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
mynbc5.com
Moriah High School football stays undefeated, in road rout of Saranac Lake, 44-3
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Moriah High School football (5-0) continues its dominance on both sides of the ball, leading to a big win on the road over Saranac Lake High School (3-2). Moriah jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, with a rushing touchdown from senior running back Riley Desmarais and another rushing touchdown from senior quarterback Rowan Swan.
Plattsburgh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Plattsburgh. The Saranac High School football team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. The Saranac High School football team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00.
The Deeper Dig: Exiting education
School districts across the state have scrambled to fill not just teaching positions, but also support staff roles, such as custodians, bus drivers and paraprofessionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Exiting education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
mynbc5.com
'Miracle on Ice' arena seats for sale, funding Lake Placid facility upgrades
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — How would you like to be part of a miracle?. Starting on Thursday, fans of the 1980 Winter Olympics traveled to Lake Placid to grab themselves a piece of Olympic history, when the Lake Placid Olympic Committee put old seats from Herb Brooks Arena up for sale.
Camp Gabriels: From sanitarium to college to prison
A look back at the historic buildings in now-defunct property. When most people think of Camp Gabriels, they probably envision the former prison eight miles north of Saranac Lake, but the history reaches much further into Adirondack past and includes rehabilitation and education in addition to incarceration. Before it was a prison, it was part of Paul Smith’s College, and before that, a sanitarium with ties to a Belgium-born bishop and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury
Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont candidates discuss major issues in middle school hosted forum
Williston, VT — On Friday, candidates running in the General Election in November attended a biennial Candidates’ Forum hosted by teachers and students at the Williston Central School. A handful of students from the 7th and 8th grade were allowed to ask prepared questions for the candidates that...
miltonindependent.com
At Brot Bakehouse in Fairfax, Heike Meyer preserves and shares German recipes
FAIRFAX — Each year, Heike Meyer devotes the first weekend of October to pretzel making. At Brot Bakehouse, the school and kitchen she started in Fairfax in 2008, Meyer bakes more than 100 pretzels for a special Oktoberfest dinner in Burlington and her neighbors. “It’s very much fun because...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’
After nearly two years spent in a “weird statutory hellscape,” Ripton Elementary School is back where it started. Has anything changed? Read the story on VTDigger here: Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’.
Lake Carmi advocates ask for more funding, treatment options, as algae blooms continue
“We probably had one of the worst years we've ever had,” Rob Evans, president of the Franklin Watershed Committee, said of 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lake Carmi advocates ask for more funding, treatment options, as algae blooms continue.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show
The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
mychamplainvalley.com
Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote
On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal
Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Comments / 0