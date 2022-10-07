Boys soccer: Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker both beaten

Competing against the third-ranked team in Division 1, Janesville Craig fell 4-0 to Middleton on Thursday.

“Overall, all levels played well tonight against a tough opponent,” said Craig head coach Josh Hammen.

Goalkeeper Finn Dillon recorded five saves. Craig is 2-7-3 on the season and 1-5-1 in the Big Eight Conference.

Sun Prairie West 11, Janesville Parker 1—

Senior Daniel Marshall scored the lone Janesville Parker goal in an 11-1 loss to Sun Prairie West on Thursday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Marshall scored in the second half off an assist from freshman Jose Segovia.

Tyler Hodges scored two goals for Sun Prairie West.

Parker is 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Big Eight Conference.