NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the attacker in an unprovoked stabbing at a subway station in the Bronx .

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, at the 176th Street stop in Morris Heights .

Police said the 38-year-old victim was getting off an uptown No. 4 train when he was stabbed several times.

He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.