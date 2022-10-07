ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
Maine DHHS delivers child protective case files to government accountability group

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine DHHS announced Friday that it delivered child protective case files to the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability to be evaluated. In September, the Government Oversight Committee voted to subpoena DHHS for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021.
Maine gas prices rise following OPEC+ decision

Gas prices in Maine are up for a second day in a row. On Friday, AAA is reporting the state average for a regular gallon of gas at $3.58. That's up from $3.56 on Thursday. The average price of a gallon of gas is $3.43 in New Hampshire and $3.53 a gallon in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
