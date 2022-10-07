Read full article on original website
WGME
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
WGME
Maine DHHS delivers child protective case files to government accountability group
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine DHHS announced Friday that it delivered child protective case files to the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability to be evaluated. In September, the Government Oversight Committee voted to subpoena DHHS for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021.
WGME
Maine gas prices rise following OPEC+ decision
Gas prices in Maine are up for a second day in a row. On Friday, AAA is reporting the state average for a regular gallon of gas at $3.58. That's up from $3.56 on Thursday. The average price of a gallon of gas is $3.43 in New Hampshire and $3.53 a gallon in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
WGME
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
WGME
Enjoy the warmth Friday because much cooler temps are on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One final warm day ahead of us for Friday, highs reach the 70s this afternoon. Enjoy it, because much cooler air moves in for the weekend and into next week. We also have the risk for some showers and storms this afternoon, though nothing severe is expected. We'll...
