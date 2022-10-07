ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTGS

S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
WTGS

Middle Georgia hospital uses electricity to treat depression

Gerald Miles was not himself. He didn’t leave the house, not even to check the mailbox, and slept most of the day. His once voracious appetite for the beef tips and rice cooked by his wife, Debbie, was replaced with skepticism that perhaps she had not fully cooked the meat.
GEORGIA STATE
