S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
McMaster-Evette campaign unveils new tv ad, 'Joe Cunningham telling the truth'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign unveiled a new 30-second television ad today named "Thank You." NARRATOR: You are about to see rare footage of Joe Cunningham telling the truth. JOE CUNNINGHAM: "Governor McMaster, I want to thank you for being a leader on this issue from the...
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
New number to call for tips on missing Georgia toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A new number has been established for people to call if they have tips on missing toddler, Quinton Simon. The number is 912-667-3134 and goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips...
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
Middle Georgia hospital uses electricity to treat depression
Gerald Miles was not himself. He didn’t leave the house, not even to check the mailbox, and slept most of the day. His once voracious appetite for the beef tips and rice cooked by his wife, Debbie, was replaced with skepticism that perhaps she had not fully cooked the meat.
SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
Officials report new age progressions of 2 kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire.
South Alabama man charged with pouring boiling water down his child's throat
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Police have charge Eugene Lamont Sneed with aggravated child abuse for allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his one-year-old child. According to court documents, on October 2, 2022 the child suffered internal injuries to their throat and lungs and multiple burns to...
