Newport News, VA

13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
Newport News, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center

NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hburgcitizen.com

A beacon of light for the grieving: How Camp Lighthouse seeks to help area families dealing with death

A cluster of children and adults — some in yellow bandanas and raincoats — trudged down the slope against a gray, misting sky, as they headed toward the site of one last ceremony of the weekend. They had just participated in the first Harrisonburg session of Camp Lighthouse, a two-day day camp for children and teenagers who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.
HARRISONBURG, VA
getnews.info

Experienced Personal Injury Law Firm in Virginia Beach, VA

Personal injury cases are usually tough to deal with. The culprit is required to pay compensation but getting them to do it is the hard part. Working with an experienced personal injury law firm ensures justice is obtained. Virginia Beach, VA – Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward PC...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotels in Virginia Beach

There are a wide variety of budget hotels in Virginia Beach. While you won’t find world-class facilities at these cheap hotels, they are a great choice if you want to save money on your stay. Budget options include the Oceanfront Inn, 19 Atlantic Hotel, and Belvedere Beach Resort. Each...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

