Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)
Elevator in condemned Newport News apartment building passes inspection
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One of the elevators in Sea View Lofts passed an inspection last week, according to Newport News city official. In July, failed safety inspections at the complex forced more than 100 residents out, who were initially given a two-day window to find new living arrangements.
Hampton Aquaplex economic impact discussed in ODU’s State of the Region
The future economic impact of the Hampton Aquaplex, which is currently under construction, was discussed in Old Dominion University’s State of the Region presentation in Newport News.
Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Norfolk's interim police chief shares his outlook, vision for the department
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's interim police chief unveiled plans for the future of the department while also addressing current issues facing the city. Interim Chief Mike Goldsmith shared an outlook and vision for the police force during a Norfolk City Council retreat Friday. One of his big goals is...
VB City Council honors Rosa Blanco for dedication as an educator, member of local Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council commemorated the life and legacy of Rosa Blanco, the woman hit and killed by a pickup truck at Town Center in August. “Be it further resolved that the city council hereby honors the memory of Rosa A. Blanco," Mayor Bobby Dyer read in part during Tuesday night's meeting.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center
NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months
She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.
VB hosts building dedication for new city hall Oct. 19
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Building 1, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive.
hburgcitizen.com
A beacon of light for the grieving: How Camp Lighthouse seeks to help area families dealing with death
A cluster of children and adults — some in yellow bandanas and raincoats — trudged down the slope against a gray, misting sky, as they headed toward the site of one last ceremony of the weekend. They had just participated in the first Harrisonburg session of Camp Lighthouse, a two-day day camp for children and teenagers who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.
getnews.info
Experienced Personal Injury Law Firm in Virginia Beach, VA
Personal injury cases are usually tough to deal with. The culprit is required to pay compensation but getting them to do it is the hard part. Working with an experienced personal injury law firm ensures justice is obtained. Virginia Beach, VA – Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward PC...
City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead of Missy Elliott Blvd dedication ceremony
City officials, along with the Finney-Smith Foundation and Portsmouth Public Schools, will host a press conference Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., to announce new details regarding the Missy Elliott Street Renaming Ceremony.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Virginia Beach
There are a wide variety of budget hotels in Virginia Beach. While you won’t find world-class facilities at these cheap hotels, they are a great choice if you want to save money on your stay. Budget options include the Oceanfront Inn, 19 Atlantic Hotel, and Belvedere Beach Resort. Each...
princessanneindy.com
In Virginia Beach, carrying ‘honor log’ remembers sacrifice, service on anniversary of 9/11 tragedy
OCEANFRONT — People gathered on the Boardwalk on Sunday, Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, to reflect on the legacy of the attack and the people who selflessly rallied to help other. In teams, many took turns carrying a nearly 700-pound “honor log,” custom-carved as a...
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Virginia Beach business owners remain hopeful after weekend of Neptune Festival activities
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Virginia Beach businesses felt the impact of not having portions of the Neptune Festival this year. But it didn’t stop folks from coming out to help some local shops that depend on big events. The impact of the last week’s cancellation of the...
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars. Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor. McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street...
Groundbreaking on long-awaited new Veterans Affairs Center in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's just what the doctor ordered for thousands of local military veterans who live on the southside of Hampton Roads. Ground was officially broken Wednesday on the new Department of Veterans Affairs Chesapeake Health Care Center. The 196,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 24.5-acre site...
Portsmouth man arrest on larceny charges in Williamsburg
According to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 42-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo III was arrested on October 6 in Newport News.
