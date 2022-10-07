ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 5￼

DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqfoy_0iPTlVD900

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 5 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Game of the Week: Roosevelt 29, Dunbar 26

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Our game of the week Friday night didn’t disappoint, although it didn’t start that way. While the two traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Roosevelt would take a 22-8 lead in the second quarter. Dunbar would then fight their way back into the game before falling by the score of […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Beal placed in COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared to play. The Wizards […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle#American Football#Athletic#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m.  MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 5 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL
DC News Now

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
POTUS
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy