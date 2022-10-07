ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby, ND

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Names released in fatal rollover crash near Rugby

RUGBY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people involved in a fatal rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Rugby Thursday evening. The Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Kevin Lyon, of Belvidere, N.J., died and 50-year-old Michele Butcher, of Walker, La., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
RUGBY, ND
KFYR-TV

Manslaughter charges filed in 2021 fatal crash on Hwy 52 in McHenry County

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors charged a 31-year-old Harvey man in connection with the deaths of two people in a head-on crash last March on Highway 52. Jordan Timm faces two felony counts of manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to court records. According to...
MARTIN, ND
kfgo.com

Devils Lake girl suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Devils Lake Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at a motel there Wednesday night. Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting involving a handgun. “The subject...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Rugby, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Local
Louisiana Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Belvidere, NJ
State
Louisiana State
Walker, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, LA
High School Football PRO

Rolette, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thompson High School football team will have a game with Bottineau High School on October 08, 2022, 11:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROLETTE, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy