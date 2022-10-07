Read full article on original website
Names released in fatal rollover crash near Rugby
RUGBY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people involved in a fatal rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Rugby Thursday evening. The Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Kevin Lyon, of Belvidere, N.J., died and 50-year-old Michele Butcher, of Walker, La., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Manslaughter charges filed in 2021 fatal crash on Hwy 52 in McHenry County
TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors charged a 31-year-old Harvey man in connection with the deaths of two people in a head-on crash last March on Highway 52. Jordan Timm faces two felony counts of manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to court records. According to...
Devils Lake girl suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Devils Lake Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at a motel there Wednesday night. Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting involving a handgun. “The subject...
16-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Herself In The Hand in Devils Lake Motel
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) — Devils Lake Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at a motel. Police were dispatched to Super 8 shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting involving a handgun. Police Chief Joe Knowski says...
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
