Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Jose Ramirez ‘Anxious’ to Fight Top 140-Pounders, Wants Zepeda, Prograis, Taylor, Lopez
Jose Ramirez is ready to jump back into the lion’s den. The former 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, offered an enthusiastic appraisal of his division, saying in a recent interview that as soon as he is able to, he wants to take on all the top contenders and titleholders.
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
Fernando Martinez: Ancajas Underrated Me, But I Surprised Everybody; Made His Day Sh!t
LOS ANGELES – Fernando Martinez reacted Thursday like a little kid unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. Finally, more than seven months after his life-changing upset of Jerwin Ancajas, Martinez was presented with his IBF junior bantamweight championship belt before a press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport. Martinez, the father of a 9-year-old daughter, cradled his crown and joked that it felt like he had just witnessed the birth of his second child.
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
Thomas Patrick Ward Over The Moon With WBA Eliminator Against Kholmatov
As BoxingScene.com reported on Thursday, Thomas Patrick Ward is getting his big chance in the forum of a final eliminator. The WBA’s No1 contender has been ordered to face Uzbekistan’s Otabek Kholmatov to decide on who is next in line to fight for the world crown. Leo Santa...
Fundora: My Sister Is Most Talented Fighter In Our Family; Will Have World Title Soon
LOS ANGELES – Sebastian Fundora cannot wait to introduce another member of his family to the boxing world. The undefeated Fundora’s younger sister, Gabriela, has been boxing since she was 6 years old and was a decorated amateur. She’ll take a step up in professional competition on her older brother’s undercard Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs, 1 NC) will meet Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight Showtime will stream on its YouTube channel.
Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens
Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
Junior Cruzat Talks Upcoming Fight, Training With Moloney Brothers
Rising Chilean star Junior Cruzat is set for his Chilean national title fight on October 15, with the rising featherweight standout sharing a training base with brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney. Cruzat has spent a portion of his camp in Australia with the highly rated pair, and he discussed the...
Norbelto Jimenez: I Have The Ability To Beat Moloney In His Own Home; I Hope The Decision Is Fair
Norbelto Jimenez is surprisingly confident for a fighter who has come up unlucky far too many times before on the road. The former title challenger once again travels abroad for a notable junior bantamweight fight, as he next faces former secondary WBA titlist Andrew Moloney. The two will meet in a scheduled ten-round bout on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight championship rematch which headlines an October 15 ESPN telecast from Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Fundora: I Figured Ocampo Would Tough Because Of All The Crap Everybody Talked About Him
CARSON, California – There were times Saturday night when a fatigued, reckless Carlos Ocampo seemed susceptible to getting knocked out by Sebastian Fundora. The determined Mexican contender lasted all 12 rounds, however, in a fight Fundora won decisively on all three scorecards at Dignity Health Sports Park. Fundora figured that Ocampo would be a tough out because he wanted to disprove skeptics that dismissed him as an overmatched opponent defined entirely by his first-round, technical-knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. four years ago.
Nigel Benn Defends Conor, Says ‘He’s a Clean Athlete’
Not surprisingly, Nigel Benn has come out sticking up for his embattled son. The British boxing icon came to Conor Benn’s defense Friday after it was revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, thus scuttling what was supposed to be a generational grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 in London. It is understood that the results of the test were known to the promoters a two weeks ago.
Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo: Weigh-In Results From Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES – Sebastian Fundora defied physiology again Friday afternoon, when the 6-foot-6 southpaw easily made weight again for a 154-pound fight. Fundora stepped on the scale at 153½ pounds for his bout against Carlos Ocampo on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Ocampo, who stands approximately seven inches shorter than Fundora, also weighed in at 153½ pounds at The Westin Los Angeles Airport.
Bob Arum: "To Surpass Mayweather's Career Takes A lot, I Think Shakur Has The Ability"
Before officially inking his name on the dotted line with his promotional company, Bob Arum knew there was something intrinsically special about Shakur Stevenson. Five years later, three world titles, and a sparkling undefeated record - and Arum was ostensibly proven right. Having watched the former Olympic silver medalist up close and personal on countless occasions, Arum begins to gush over Stevenson’s otherworldly skillset.
Photos: Sebastian Fundora Decisions a Game Carlos Ocampo Over Twelve
Carson, California - In a battle for the WBC's interim-junior middleweight title, Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs). (photos by Esther Lin) The scores were 117-111, 118-110 and 119-109. Ocampo was going to the body in the first, trying...
Brandon Benitez Edges Can Xu, Cesar Francis Drills Francisco Armenta
On Friday, in the main event on ProBox TV, former world champion Can “Monster” Xu lost a split decision in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez. The scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Benitez and 97-93 for Xu. “On paper it’s an upset but the scoring,...
Kambosos: It Will Be Sweeter This Time - Getting The Belts Back From Haney!
Former unified junior welterweight champion George Kambosos is days away from his contracted rematch with Devin Haney in Melbourne on Sunday (Saturday in the United States). Earlier this year, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed champion at 140-pounds. Kambosos, 29-years-old, has been training an undisclosed location...
Vergil Ortiz: I Want To Stay At 147 And Get A Belt Here, We Missed Out On Opportunity At 140
Vergil Ortiz Jr. cannot emphasize enough his intention to remain at welterweight long enough to win his first major title. The wait could run well in 2023, given the ongoing process to get WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and WBO title claimant Terence Crawford in the ring to crown an undisputed champion. Ortiz is willing to stick out, since even a move to 154 in search of a title shot wouldn’t make sense given the considerable logjam.
Shields Not Worried About The Judges in Marshall Showdown
IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields is motivated to dominate her career rival, WBO champion Savannah Marshall, in their upcoming grudge match. The two will battle in an undisputed fight on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London. The anticipated clash will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.
Fundora ‘Wanted To Excite The Fans’ With Performance Against Ocampo
Sebastian Fundora learned to fight in a boxing ring set up in the family backyard. To this day, it’s where he prepares for his fights with his father Freddy and sister Gabriela. At 6’6” and 154 pounds, he looks even taller in this environment, his head towering over top of the cactuses that surround the yard in Coachella and looming amongst the palm trees, a monster preparing for battle in the desert.
