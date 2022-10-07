Not surprisingly, Nigel Benn has come out sticking up for his embattled son. The British boxing icon came to Conor Benn’s defense Friday after it was revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, thus scuttling what was supposed to be a generational grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 in London. It is understood that the results of the test were known to the promoters a two weeks ago.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO