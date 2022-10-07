Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 5￼
Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 5 of the Washington Huddle.
This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.
More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0