ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Texas man accused of stabbing victim for revving car engine at Walmart

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUkS7_0iPTjJnF00

KERRVILLE, Texas — A Texas man is accused of stabbing another man who revved his engine in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Charles Frank Ottesen, 55, of Kerrville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Kerrville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the incident stems from an altercation in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Kerrville at about 4:59 p.m. CDT, KSAT-TV reported.

Police interviewed the victim, a 30-year-old man, at an area emergency room after the stabbing, according to the television station.

The man told police he was injured after a confrontation with a man, later identified as Ottesen, who complained about the victim loudly revving his vehicle’s engine, KVEO-TV reported.

The victim told police he sustained cuts to his face and head, which were not life-threatening, Kerrville police said in its news release. The victim added that he was cut by a knife and was able to give officers information about the assailant’s identity.

Officers then went to the Walmart parking lot to speak with Ottesen, who sleeps in a camper in the store’s parking lot, according to KSAT.

Police observed blood and “signs of a struggle consistent with the victim’s account” in the area, the television station reported.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Ottesen was booked into the Kerr County Jail, the news release stated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting Erik Cantu, 17, on Oct. 2 in a fast food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement released Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Frank
KBAT 99.9

Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB

One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ksat Tv#Kveo#Cox Media Group
KENS 5

'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
HELOTES, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy