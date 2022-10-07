Read full article on original website
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
NBA・
Armani White Brings Out N.O.R.E To Perform The ‘Billie Eilish’ Remix At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
A number of records have dominated playlists, DJ sets and airwaves throughout the summer. “F.N.F” introduced the world to Glorilla, Burna Boy had the whole world singing “Last Last” at every function and Bad Bunny and Beyoncé delivered hit after hit from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Not to mention, Steve Lacy just went number one with “Bad Habits.” Somewhat under the radar, Armani Caesar’s “Billie Eilish” has not only achieved commercial success, but also injects energy into every room that it is played in. That’s why Armani White was invited to take the stage at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
And The Winner Is: The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When BET revealed the nominees for the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards, it was clear that there were no easy categories. For each and every award, there were multiple nominees worthy of walking away with hardware. However, there could only be one winner in each category…sort of. Caresha, Please and Drink Champs did tie in the “Best Hip-Hop Platform” category, but other awards did go to a single recipient. By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar and pgLang seemingly cleaned up by winning six awards. Drake also took home two awards of his own while Trina received the “I Am Hip-Hop” award. Check out the complete list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Takeoff And Quavo Team Up To Deliver ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
The city of Atlanta, Georgia is preparing for a major run in the month of October. ONE Musicfest is set to bring Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, City Girls and many other top acts to Central Park. Not long thereafter, Nardo Wick, G Herbo and 21 Savage will bring their talents to the Atlanta University Center for homecoming. To top it all off, Lil’ Baby is ready to release his latest album, It’s Only Me. With all of that going on, tonight belongs to Takeoff and Quavo.
Joey Bada$$ Delivers Heartfelt Performance Of ‘Head High’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Unfortunately, the world of Hip-Hop has a lost a number of artists over the last few years due to illness, violence and other tragic circumstances. Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock and King Von are just a few of the artists that have been laid to rest far too soon. As these young artists are called home, a number of their peers have used their artistic tools to honor their memories. Most notably, Joey Bada$$ used his 2022 track, “Head High,” to remember the late XXXTentacion. Tonight, the Brooklyn native took the track down to Atlanta, Georgia for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and he did not hold back on his call to end gun violence in marginalized communities.
G Herbo Shares ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side’
“Let me tell you what my life like,” Chicago’s own G Herbo captioned his Instagram post on September 12 as he shared the cover of his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse: A Side. To say that G Herbo has lived a wild life would be an understatement. It...
Glorilla Wins ‘Best Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Each and every category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards is stacked. In the “Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category, It’s Almost Dry is going head to head with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, “Family Ties” is competing with “Johnny P’s Caddy” in the “Best Collaboration” category. With that said, no category was harder to pick than the “Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year” category.
dvsn Attempt To Rebuild A Broken Relationship On ‘What’s Up’
Ten months into the year, no record was able to create quite the controversy that dvsn’s “If I Get Caught” did upon impact. Backed by Jermaine Dupri, a Jay-Z sample and a video featuring Jamil “Mal” Clay, the song instantly drew backlash, praise and commentary from every corner of the internet with one simple statement.
Digging In The Crates: DJ Cassidy Discusses Pass The Mic, DJ’ing For The Obamas & How Hip-Hop Changed His Life
This summer, Newsweek published an article with a headline that reads, “Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan.” Understandably, most college students don’t know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at the young age of 21 or 22. However, DJ Cassidy is not like most people. From his tender toddler years, the New York native has been infatuated with Hip-Hop. It was just a matter of what he would do with his passion. Fortunately, his loving family fed his passion by recording Hip-Hop centric films on VHS for him to watch over and over and buying him a set of turntables for his 10th birthday.
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Caresha Please, Drink Champs Win ‘Best Hip-Hop Platform’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
It’s not every day that viewers witness a tie at an awards ceremony. However, the BET Hip-Hop Awards aren’t the average award show. This year, the “Best Hip-Hop Platform” category was stacked as it has been in past years. Not only were Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recognized for continuing to build the Verzuz platform, but The Breakfast Club was also nominated more than a decade into their run on radio. However, neither of those world-renowned platforms took home the top prize. Instead, Clifford “T.I.” Harris revealed that Revolt’s Caresha Please and Drink Champs tied for the award.
Ari Lennox Debuts The ‘P.O.F’ Video
Washington, D.C. native Ari Lennox is riding high following the release of her sophomore studio LP, age/sex/location. Complete with 18 tracks, the 2022 LP includes contributions from J. Cole, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey and many others. The vulnerability and honesty that the Dreamvile recording artist showcased throughout the project coupled with her unique voice allowed fans to connect with the project in a way that is truly special.
Freddie Gibbs Returns With ‘$oul $old $eparately’
Four years after the release of Freddie, Gary, Indiana native Freddie Gibbs has returned with his fifth solo studio album, $oul $old Separately. The 15-track project includes contributions from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild and Scarface. The newly released project also includes previously released tracks like “Dark Hearted” and “Too Much” along with production from Alchemist, Kaytranada, Jake One, Boi-1da, James Blake, DJ Dahi and Madlib among others.
Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP
Black Barbershops are interesting places. In a matter of moments, you may hear someone say the wisest thing and the most ignorant thing in the same sentence. Today, I’m choosing to focus on the former instead of the latter. Not long ago, I was sitting in the chair when I heard someone twice my age say, “The tougher the ask, the fewer instructions there are to complete it.” For whatever reason, that quote always stuck with me. First, it stuck with me because that same man also said that the Earth is flat. Second, it’s sticking with me right now because it’s the best way I can describe the EP that I’m listening to as I write this. It’s a seven-track project The Other Side by an artist named Chxrry22. You might have heard of her. She’s been featured on VIBE, BET and Uproxx and garnered thousands of followers along the way. It’s light work for her, really.
