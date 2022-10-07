Week 6 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games – three of which were close thrillers, and another was a complete blowout. In the battle of unbeaten teams, TCU beat Kansas by a touchdown. In Farmageddon, Kansas State squeaked by with a one-point win. Tech was only three points behind Oklahoma State until the game’s last three minutes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO