ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Big 12 Football Week 6: Texas Dominates Showdown; TCU, OSU Remain Undefeated

Week 6 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games – three of which were close thrillers, and another was a complete blowout. In the battle of unbeaten teams, TCU beat Kansas by a touchdown. In Farmageddon, Kansas State squeaked by with a one-point win. Tech was only three points behind Oklahoma State until the game’s last three minutes.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy