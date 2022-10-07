Read full article on original website
Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster. From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three. The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being...
Big 12 Football Week 6: Texas Dominates Showdown; TCU, OSU Remain Undefeated
Week 6 of the college football season gave us four Big 12 conference games – three of which were close thrillers, and another was a complete blowout. In the battle of unbeaten teams, TCU beat Kansas by a touchdown. In Farmageddon, Kansas State squeaked by with a one-point win. Tech was only three points behind Oklahoma State until the game’s last three minutes.
