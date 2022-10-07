Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Patrick Beverley Responded To Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
New Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley feels some type of way about the Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart nabbing Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. It looks like, even prior to his suiting up...
Wichita Eagle
Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance
In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down. In the...
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trade For Returning Rights To New Training Camp Invitee Shaquille Harrison
With guard Shaquille Harrison and small forward L.J. Figueroa having inked training camp deals with your Los Angeles Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers, made sure to do a little housekeeping work. View the original article to see embedded media. Per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, South...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Win Over Bucks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks could not have envisioned a better start to the NBA preseason. Sure, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113. But records do not matter right now. What is important is the promise shown by the revamped Hawks roster. Without making...
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Game
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice. DNP. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -...
