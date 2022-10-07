During the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana, running backs coach Mike Hart appeared to collapse on the sidelines. Before anyone in the stadium really knew what had happened, the players had surrounded Hart as the medical cart was retrieved. Hart stayed down on the ground for several minutes before he was finally put on a stretcher and then onto the cart. Once restrained, Hart was wheeled off the field and ultimately taken to the hospital.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO