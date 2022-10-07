ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Wichita Eagle

Michigan’s Late Pressure Hands Indiana Third Consecutive Loss, 31-10

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak stood up from the turf, slowly, after a third-down sack from Eyabi Okie on Indiana’s first drive of the fourth quarter. Indiana’s next possession was a spitting image as Derrick Morris drove Bazelak to the turf for another third-down sack. It happened again on Indiana’s final drive, this time with Braiden McGregor taking Bazelak down for a turnover on downs.
Wichita Eagle

A Dominant Second Half Propels Michigan To Victory

It did not come easy in Bloomington. Marred by penalties, early secondary troubles, unexpected injuries, and a quiet run game, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines had to win with grit, and JJ McCarthy’s arm. They were able to do so in a hard-fought 31-10 victory, improving to 6-0 on...
Wichita Eagle

Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart

During the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana, running backs coach Mike Hart appeared to collapse on the sidelines. Before anyone in the stadium really knew what had happened, the players had surrounded Hart as the medical cart was retrieved. Hart stayed down on the ground for several minutes before he was finally put on a stretcher and then onto the cart. Once restrained, Hart was wheeled off the field and ultimately taken to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI

