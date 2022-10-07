Read full article on original website
Three Up, Three Down: Spartans thumped by Ohio State in 4th straight loss
Michigan State is the only Big Ten program still seeking its first win over a Power 5 opponent after the Spartans were beaten soundly by Ohio State on Saturday, 49-20. MSU's four consecutive losses by double-digits is the longest such streak since 2002, under then-head coach Bobby Williams. While the...
First Half Analysis: Michigan State has no answers for mighty Buckeyes
Michigan State welcomed No. 3 Ohio State to Spartan Stadium today, hoping to pull off a big upset of the Buckeyes in East Lansing. However, the Spartans have had little success on both sides of the football and are struggling to keep this game close. We break down what we saw in the first half below:
Ohio State’s Ryan Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury Against Michigan State Isn’t Serious
TreVeyon Henderson suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the third quarter of Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State and headed to the medical tent before watching the remainder of the game from the sideline. But had the Buckeyes not been leading by four scores at the time of...
C.J. Stroud Passes Justin Fields For Second-Most Touchdown Passes In Ohio State History
With his 69-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Michigan State, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed Justin Fields for the second-most touchdown passes in a career. Stroud, who is in his second season as a starter, now has 64 career touchdown passes, which...
Michigan’s Late Pressure Hands Indiana Third Consecutive Loss, 31-10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak stood up from the turf, slowly, after a third-down sack from Eyabi Okie on Indiana’s first drive of the fourth quarter. Indiana’s next possession was a spitting image as Derrick Morris drove Bazelak to the turf for another third-down sack. It happened again on Indiana’s final drive, this time with Braiden McGregor taking Bazelak down for a turnover on downs.
A Dominant Second Half Propels Michigan To Victory
It did not come easy in Bloomington. Marred by penalties, early secondary troubles, unexpected injuries, and a quiet run game, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines had to win with grit, and JJ McCarthy’s arm. They were able to do so in a hard-fought 31-10 victory, improving to 6-0 on...
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
During the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana, running backs coach Mike Hart appeared to collapse on the sidelines. Before anyone in the stadium really knew what had happened, the players had surrounded Hart as the medical cart was retrieved. Hart stayed down on the ground for several minutes before he was finally put on a stretcher and then onto the cart. Once restrained, Hart was wheeled off the field and ultimately taken to the hospital.
