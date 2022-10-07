Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Will Turn Heel To Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul impressed many fans with his incredible athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got tons of praise for his dedication to professional wrestling. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much made it clear they want The Maverick to square off against Roman...
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.
ComicBook
Veteran Commentator Released From WWE
The shake-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment's announce teams has resulted in another departure. According to PWInsider, veteran color commentator Nigel McGuinness was reportedly released by WWE earlier this week. This ends a six year run for McGuinness in WWE, as he had been working for the company since 2016. McGuinness spent the majority of his time on both NXT and NXT UK, serving as the color man alongside Mauro Ranallo, Michael Cole, and others. McGuinness first debuted with WWE at the inaugural WWE NXT UK Championship tournament, which kicked off WWE's expansion of the NXT brand overseas.
ComicBook
WWE Superstar Returns With Debuting NXT Faction on SmackDown
WWE had a number of welcome surprises for WWE fans during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and thankfully one of them was a long-awaited appearance by a former NXT faction. During tonight's episode Hit Row made their way to the ring, but they were attacked by a mysterious trio with luchador masks on. Then Zelina Vega made her return from injury and attacked Hit Row alongside them. The trio would unmask and reveal themselves to be NXT's Legado Del Fantasma, so not only are they part of the main roster now, Vega has joined their ranks and formed an even more lethal group.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star
There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet. Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo
Tonight is WWE's annual event of violence Extreme Rules, and tonight has a loaded card full of what promises to be physical matches. Tonight's event also ended up giving us our first look at WrestleMania 40's new logo, as the WrestleMania 40 sign can be seen in the arena, and fans in attendance have started sharing photos of it on social media. The photo below comes from Jon Alba, and the logo is looking pretty slick. WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, and it's nice to get a first look at it. You can check out the new logo in the post below, and you can find the full card for Extreme Rules below as well.
ComicBook
WWE Target Possibly Heading to AEW
It seems someone that WWE has approached about returning to the company is possibly heading to AEW instead. A new report from Fightful Select reveals WWE sources believe Renee Paquette could be headed to AEW, and adding some intrigue to this is that Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor has heard WWE reached out to Paquette about coming back to the company, which she departed in August of 2020. She took on a number of roles during her time in WWE, including interviewer, commentator, host, and more, so there are a number of ways she could help AEW if she were to join the company.
ComicBook
AEW Champion Signs Major New Extension
It's been a bit chaotic in the land of All Elite Wrestling recently, with a number of big-name stars taken out of action because of behind-the-scenes issues, but there is some good news in regard to the current AEW World Champion. That would be Jon Moxley of course, and today AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him in AEW through the year 2027. It will also expand his roles in the company from in-ring talent to mentoring and coaching, and the announcement also mentions he will be exclusive to AEW and its international partners (via Fightful).
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Cormier Reveals Dana White's Reaction To Him Working With WWE
For decades, WWE has brought in outside talents to be a part of its on-screen programming, with them often mixing it up with the company's own talent. Lawrence Taylor, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul are some of the more successful and high-profile examples from over the years. This Saturday at Extreme Rules, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be stepping inside the Fight Pit as the special guest referee for the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Cormier revealed UFC President Dana White's reaction to him working with WWE.
ComicBook
Former Raw Champion Reportedly Returning to WWE
Last night's WWE Extreme Rules featured the long-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and it was quite the spectacle. It featured everything from life-size versions of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets to a giant lit-up door and capped off with a personal appearance by Wyatt himself, but it turns out he's not the only member of the family making a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Wyatt's brother and former Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is also set for a WWE return "very soon", though no details on what he'll be doing when he gets back to WWE were mentioned yet as of yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.7.22
It’s the season premiere of a show that has seasons in the loosest sense of the world. This week features a showdown between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, plus a rematch from Clash At The Castle with Gunther defending the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus. One of these things should be awesome so let’s get to it.
ComicBook
Big Update on Saraya Wrestling in AEW
All Elite Wrestling added the talents of Saraya earlier this fall. Making her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Champion hit the ring to make the save for Athena and Toni Storm who were being attacked by Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. In the weeks since, Saraya has made her intentions clear: she wants to bring a revolution to the AEW women's division. Baker has pushed back on this, referring to Saraya as just another "shiny new toy" and noted that they have "seen them come and seen them go" plenty of times.
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Comments On His WWE Extreme Rules Appearance
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. After the match, Cormier spoke about being part of the bout:
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
