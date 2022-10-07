ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Teachers, MCPS at Odds Before Negotiations Even Begin

Members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) went public Thursday afternoon with their concerns that negotiations for a new contract have hit a stumbling block before they even begin. According to both Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and MCEA members, the two sides have yet to agree...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
recordpatriot.com

Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school

Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

High school student arrested in stabbing incident

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria. That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife. Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High […]
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Fire at Montgomery County dump in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service units responded to a fire at the Montgomery County Shady Grove Transfer Station at 16101 Frederick Road in Rockville at noon today. More than twelve units responded to the incident at the County's main refuse disposal site, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire was in a large trash compactor on the lower level of the facility.
ROCKVILLE, MD

