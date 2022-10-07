Read full article on original website
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
mymcmedia.org
Teachers, MCPS at Odds Before Negotiations Even Begin
Members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) went public Thursday afternoon with their concerns that negotiations for a new contract have hit a stumbling block before they even begin. According to both Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and MCEA members, the two sides have yet to agree...
parentherald.com
Fairfax County Parents Upset Over School's New Grading Scale, Say It Does Not Prepare Students for Real Life
Parents in Fairfax County are getting upset over schools' new grading scale. What allegedly started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School, according to some parents, is now seen being implemented at other schools in the Commonwealth area. This new grading scale is called "equitable grading,"...
recordpatriot.com
Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school
Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
Virginia State Police issues Senior Alert for missing Fairfax County man
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The Fairfax County Police Department said Ascone, 75, last was seen in the 5300 block of Cat Tail Ct. in […]
fox5dc.com
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
WTOP
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife
A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
Police investigation underway after shooting in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation. Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting...
rockvillenights.com
Fire at Montgomery County dump in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service units responded to a fire at the Montgomery County Shady Grove Transfer Station at 16101 Frederick Road in Rockville at noon today. More than twelve units responded to the incident at the County's main refuse disposal site, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire was in a large trash compactor on the lower level of the facility.
