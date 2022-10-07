ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, TX
City
Livingston, TX
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

House fire claims 3 lives

TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER

FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
DAYTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livingston Amber Alert#Cps#Khou 11
kingwood.com

Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in

Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Theft from Kohls. The Humble Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the male in the accompanying picture for possible involvement in a theft from the Kohls department store in Humble, Harris County, TX. The male was last seen driving a small, black passenger car.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
NEW CANEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
kjas.com

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy