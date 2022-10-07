Read full article on original website
2-week-old Livingston girl located safe after Amber Alert issued
Authorities also said the adult believed to have been with her was also found. It's not yet known if the woman will be charged with anything.
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Livingston girl reportedly taken by non-custodial mom
Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. Authorities said the newborn's alleged abductor is her mother, who should not have custody of the child
Suspect wanted for stealing $3K worth of fragrances from Ulta in New Caney
NEW CANEY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a shoplifting suspect who walked out of Ulta Beauty with thousands of dollars worth of fragrances. It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 5 at the Ulta in New Caney, which is located off the Eastex Freeway...
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
East Texas News
House fire claims 3 lives
TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER
FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
kingwood.com
Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in
Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Theft from Kohls. The Humble Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the male in the accompanying picture for possible involvement in a theft from the Kohls department store in Humble, Harris County, TX. The male was last seen driving a small, black passenger car.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
kjas.com
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say
CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.
KHOU
