Lufkin, TX

East Texas voter registration

As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public about disability programs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ability Strong Festival in Nacogdoches is about getting people with disabilities educated on resources they can take advantage of to improve their quality of life, according to Victor Galon, chair of the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. “Anything from prosthetics to wheelchairs or...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

Police say that they discovered a victim had been assaulted inside the residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. Gregg County declares November...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
JACKSONVILLE, TX

