Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Deep East Texas couple creates safe space for neglected, abused animals
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One couple in Livingston has begun a new animal rescue, and their mission is to save one animal at a time. “In this household, if an animal comes in, first thing that happens is it gets a name, second thing that happens is it’s here for life,” said Co-founder Greg Lawson.
KLTV
East Texas voter registration
As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
KLTV
Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public about disability programs
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ability Strong Festival in Nacogdoches is about getting people with disabilities educated on resources they can take advantage of to improve their quality of life, according to Victor Galon, chair of the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. “Anything from prosthetics to wheelchairs or...
KLTV
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Police say that they discovered a victim had been assaulted inside the residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. Gregg County declares November...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
KLTV
Man arrested for alleged Jacksonville home invasion, crowbar attack
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of breaking into a home and hitting a resident with a crowbar has been arrested, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. At about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Cherokee County patrol deputies responded to a home invasion in the 1000 block of CR...
Comments / 0