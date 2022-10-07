Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
theberkshireedge.com
Acclaimed songwriter celebrates release of new album in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Rees Shad grew up in Manhattan where, at the tender age of four, he used his father’s Dictaphone to record his first song. Shad went on to absorb New York’s downtown music scene—from Gerde’s Folk City to CBGB’s—and ingesting the urban world, from its inherent rhythms to human electricity, was formative to his coming of age. Shad sharpened his instincts, both as a creator and performer, working as a sideman with a variety of bands before moving to Upstate New York to build a recording studio, immerse himself in rural culture, and start making music in earnest. Following a 20-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter-wordsmith’s recent return to the stage finds him exploring an improvisational approach to performing his meticulously crafted narratives—as evidenced by “Tattletale,” set for an October 7 release — slated for a live performance at The Miller Pub on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob’s Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours
Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
Berkshire Residents Miss “The Chief” On The Small Screen
It's the end of an era: Veteran Chief Meteorologist extraordinaire Bob Kovachick has been absent from the airwaves in Berkshire county and eastern New York as he provided accurate forecasts in our backyard for over four decades. For yours truly, this was a bittersweet departure because I'm proud to call Bob my friend.
Drive-by Halloween house tour will continue as a new Westfield tradition
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival
Downtown Pittsfield...It's Alive!, a Halloween Festival, will take place on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival holds activities for all ages with vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
franklincountynow.com
Great Falls Festival Coming To An End
(Turners Falls, MA) The Great Falls Festival, or Pumpkinfest as it was first known, will be holding its twelfth and final annual event on October 22nd on Avenue A in Turners Falls. Since 2010, the Pumpkinfest has brought together the community, local businesses, and performers. Organizers hope this year’s will be the biggest yet as the community says farewell to what has become a local tradition.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
MGM Springfield to host Classic Car Show
Car lovers are invited to stroll to MGM Springfield Plaza and Armory Square as cruisers showcase their rides on Saturday.
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Indian Orchard hosts annual Food Truck Festival
Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood came together on Saturday for its annual Food Truck Festival.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire Community Action Council to host first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in the Berkshires will bring members of the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe to Pittsfield this weekend. The event is being hosted by the Berkshire Community Action Council on Sunday at the Pittsfield Common. The Stockbridge-Munsee tribe were the original inhabitants of Berkshire County and...
Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region
Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
theberkshireedge.com
Raffle in support of The People’s Pantry
The following letter was written by clients of The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. We are a group of people from the community which uses the Pantry regularly, and we feel strongly about giving back and claiming our place as part of the solution to scarcity in our county. The People’s Pantry has been such a gift for us. Now they are in need, and we want to be there for them.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Local based bank opens new branch in West Springfield
New Valley Bank & Trust will open a new full-service West Springfield branch.
recordpatriot.com
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history
PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
Springfield fire called to electrical issue at Western New England University
Firefighters were called to a building on the Western New England University campus.
