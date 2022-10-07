ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Acclaimed songwriter celebrates release of new album in Great Barrington

Great Barrington — Rees Shad grew up in Manhattan where, at the tender age of four, he used his father’s Dictaphone to record his first song. Shad went on to absorb New York’s downtown music scene—from Gerde’s Folk City to CBGB’s—and ingesting the urban world, from its inherent rhythms to human electricity, was formative to his coming of age. Shad sharpened his instincts, both as a creator and performer, working as a sideman with a variety of bands before moving to Upstate New York to build a recording studio, immerse himself in rural culture, and start making music in earnest. Following a 20-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter-wordsmith’s recent return to the stage finds him exploring an improvisational approach to performing his meticulously crafted narratives—as evidenced by “Tattletale,” set for an October 7 release — slated for a live performance at The Miller Pub on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob’s Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours

Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Great Falls Festival Coming To An End

(Turners Falls, MA) The Great Falls Festival, or Pumpkinfest as it was first known, will be holding its twelfth and final annual event on October 22nd on Avenue A in Turners Falls. Since 2010, the Pumpkinfest has brought together the community, local businesses, and performers. Organizers hope this year’s will be the biggest yet as the community says farewell to what has become a local tradition.
MONTAGUE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#South Mountain#Concert#Folk Music#Piano Quartet#Concert Preview#Emerson
NEWS10 ABC

Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region

Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
SCOTIA, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Raffle in support of The People’s Pantry

The following letter was written by clients of The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. We are a group of people from the community which uses the Pantry regularly, and we feel strongly about giving back and claiming our place as part of the solution to scarcity in our county. The People’s Pantry has been such a gift for us. Now they are in need, and we want to be there for them.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Q 105.7

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
recordpatriot.com

Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history

PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy