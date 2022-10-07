ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
Littleton, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Littleton, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado

So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh

CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the  Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution.  Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy! 
DENVER, CO
#Midwife
KKTV

PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Marches for women's rights take place across Colorado Saturday

COLORADO, USA — People gathered in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights. Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2 Cute: These 2 ’80’s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’

First, you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado," then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple," and then you say, "They have a business?" It's wild, but fun. Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them, and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
BURLINGTON, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

