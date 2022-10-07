Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
dexerto.com
Floyd Mayweather claims he “doesn’t know” who Deji is despite upcoming boxing match
50-0 boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has claimed he “doesn’t know” who Deji is, despite the two of them stepping in the ring for an exhibition fight in just a few weeks. After a disappointing first few bouts, YouTube star Deji may have finally found...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character
Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy score knockout win in pro boxing debut
Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight, Greg Hardy, made his professional boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at Black Sheep Boxing’s Fight Night 4 from Delray Beach, Florida. He won with a second round knockout. This certainly wasn’t a high-profile match up for Hardy...
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
Tyson Fury’s dad insures his wedding tackle for £10million after fathering world champ
TYSON Fury’s dad has insured his wedding tackle for £10million. John Fury said his testicles are hot property because he fathered the heavyweight champion of the world. John, 58, who is super fit and does 10km runs, said he took out the policy after Gypsy King Tyson, 34, won the WBC world heavyweight title.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores multiple knockdowns, wins trilogy fight with Badr Hari | GLORY ‘Collision 4’
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger and K-1 world champion Alistair Overeem made his return to the kickboxing ring for a trilogy bout with Badr Hari earlier today (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at GLORY ‘Collision 4’ live on GLORY’s exclusive fight website from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping says ‘f—king nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg is good for MMA, will bring in more fans
There were mixed reviews from the MMA community when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down the UFC Apex earlier this month to watch fights live, but Michael Bisping believes it will ultimately lead to more eyes on the sport. Last weekend, Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61: “Dern...
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul gets in heated exchange with Stephen A. Smith over UFC fighter pay
Jake Paul has heavily spoken out about lack of fighter pay in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) so it wasn’t a big surprise to recently see “Problem Child” get in a heated exchange with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over that very same topic. Paul, who has been...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Report: Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira
UFC 280, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is right around the corner (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) and there’s one burning question we know is on the minds of all serious mixed martial arts (MMA) fans: will Hasbulla be there?. The pint-sized brawler has captured...
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, and channel guide. At UFC Vegas 62, UFC flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will face off at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for one of the most prominent women’s MMA showdowns of 2022. This action-packed...
