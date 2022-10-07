Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
Columbus may spend $7.5M on Scioto Mile Fountain upgrade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is set to introduce the idea of spending $7.5 million on one of the city’s iconic fountains, and that covers only half of the project’s cost. On the agenda for Monday’s council meeting is ordinance 2525-2022, which would authorize the city to enter into a partnership with the […]
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order.
Upper Arlington shoe store lacing up after 6 decades of business
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — After 57 years of operation and 32 years of current ownership, Jeff and Patty Brown have announced plans to retire and close Brown's Shoes. "I started when I was 12, washing windows. I started selling shoes when I was 16. I'm now 67," Jeff Brown said.
Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
cwcolumbus.com
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
chainstoreage.com
Casto breaks ground on redevelopment of Thurber Village in Columbus
After three years of planning, Casto has begun its re-do of a center near the Ohio State campus. The backhoes and excavators got their engines running once Lucky’s Market was secured as the anchor for Thurber Village in Columbus’s Victorian Village neighborhood last month. “We know and love...
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
Kroger releases new details on modified contract for employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new tentative agreement was presented to Kroger’s workers’ union after negotiators met last week to discuss changes to the company’s three-year contract. Negotiators from both Kroger and the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union,...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
Hyundai owners don't agree paying for $170 'security kit'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tonia and Tom McFerin have had a rough few months. “It’s just you lose your sense of security,” Tonia said. They had seen the reports and they had heard about the "Kia Boys" but before they could act, their 2020 Hyundai was stolen back in July.
Halloween 'Boo Buckets' are coming back to McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
cwcolumbus.com
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Columbus firefighters honored at annual memorial service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire hosted its annual memorial Sunday to pay respects and honor the service members who passed away this year. Columbus firefighters gathered to remember the 41 lives lost in 2022, including four on active duty. “Today is very special in the sense...
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Columbus program helps low wage earners find affordable housing, financial counseling
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cherlyn Elkins, of Reynoldsburg, is a single parent of a 4th grader and said until three years ago, she didn't know where their lives were going. "The scary part is I don't know where I would be without this program," Elkins said. She's talking about Move...
Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December. The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and...
