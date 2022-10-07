ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors

As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles

Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston celebrates restorative justice efforts in First Friday event

Mason Park was abuzz with Evanston residents enjoying music, food, games and raffles Friday night — part of a new initiative to celebrate and further the city’s restorative justice efforts. The First Friday series, a monthly festival, started this summer. Evanston founded the program with local organizations to...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Wildcats on the run: NU students race in 2022 Chicago Marathon

Last November, McCormick sophomore Cate Mathews and her friends entered the lottery for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a “funny, mutually-assured-destruction plot.”. Mathews received an acceptance email the following month, but she was the only one who got one — meaning she’d have to run without her...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

This Chicago-Area Bar Serves Cocktails in Lightbulbs and Cereal Boxes

Over the past two decades, craft cocktails have become ubiquitous in and around Chicago, with bars serving well-made classics and creative concoctions featuring a litany of interesting spirits, esoteric ingredients and DIY modifiers. You expect to receive such drinks in cocktail joints and your better restaurants, but no one expects a gin-laced mini Rice Krispies box to hit the bartop, especially when you’re drinking at an English-style inn that dates back nearly a century.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rogers Park in top five of nicest places to live

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking: Rogers Park was the only neighborhood to make the list of best cities to live and is one of just two Illinois locations included in the top 50.
CHICAGO, IL

