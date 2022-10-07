Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Steve Lacy’s ‘Give You The World’ Tour brings ‘number-one energy’ to Chicago
Alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer Steve Lacy brought the feels to Radius Chicago Wednesday night in the third stop of his second headline tour. “Welcome to the ‘Give You The World’ tour,” he said to the crowd packed into the warehouse-esque venue in Chicago’s East Pilsen neighborhood. “Let’s get this sh-t.”
Daily Northwestern
Wildcats on the run: NU students race in 2022 Chicago Marathon
Last November, McCormick sophomore Cate Mathews and her friends entered the lottery for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a “funny, mutually-assured-destruction plot.”. Mathews received an acceptance email the following month, but she was the only one who got one — meaning she’d have to run without her...
Daily Northwestern
Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles
Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
Daily Northwestern
‘You won’t break my soul’: Religious and Spiritual Life hosts Beyoncé Mass
As the lights dimmed in Cahn Auditorium on Sunday, a traditional Christian worship service unfolded: a choir, a brief sermon, communion and, of course, music from pop icon Beyoncé. Beyoncé Mass is a service that uses the artist’s music to center the worship experience around Black women. Hosted by...
Daily Northwestern
Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors
As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston celebrates restorative justice efforts in First Friday event
Mason Park was abuzz with Evanston residents enjoying music, food, games and raffles Friday night — part of a new initiative to celebrate and further the city’s restorative justice efforts. The First Friday series, a monthly festival, started this summer. Evanston founded the program with local organizations to...
Daily Northwestern
Arts Alliance’s Garden Party presents ‘Into the Woods’ with handmade costumes, intimate setting in Shanley
Although “Into the Woods” began with a narrator saying “Once upon a time” to a crowded Shanley Pavilion audience, the musical was anything but a classic retelling of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Presented by Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s Garden Party this weekend, the Stephen...
Daily Northwestern
NUGW kicks off card-signing campaign, announces affiliation with United Electric Workers
After six years of grassroots organizing and building community support, Northwestern University Graduate Workers launched its formal union drive at a Thursday rally. The organization announced that 95% of its members have voted to affiliate with United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. More than 300 NUGW members and...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Northwestern defeats Wisconsin 2-1, climbs to first in Big Ten standings
No. 6 Northwestern didn’t disappoint in a highly anticipated matchup between the Big Ten’s top two teams, taking down Wisconsin 2-1 Friday. Facing a Badgers squad with an eight-game win streak, the Wildcats didn’t seem fazed. NU fed off the energy of the homecoming weekend crowd, filled with students and alumni alike.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern struggles to find rhythm, drops homecoming game against Wisconsin 42-7
Early on, a packed Ryan Field was filled with a sea of purple. That first-half energy was the only thing that went the Wildcats’ way in Northwestern’s homecoming matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) struggled mightily against the Badgers (3-3, 1-2), suffering a...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin
When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matchups against Rutgers and Ohio State
Dynamic and dominant, Northwestern took care of Rutgers in a true team effort on Friday. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara surprised the Scarlet Knights (7-11, 1-5 Big Ten) time after time, recording a match-high 16 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Ellee Stinson stymied any opposing offensive momentum en route to a career high 22 digs. Junior middle blocker Leilani Dodson bolstered the front row, posting five blocks.
