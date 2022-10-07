ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Ocean Springs rides standout performances to remain unbeaten

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
He’s back.

Ocean Springs (6-0, 3-0) wide receiver JP Coulter had not caught a pass in nearly a month heading into a pivotal Thursday night bout with district rival Biloxi (4-2, 2-1).

He caught two first-quarter touchdowns to spark a 48-28 Greyhound win, signaling his return.

“JP’s missed the last couple of games with a turf toe... and he came back in a big way tonight,” Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock said after the game. “He’s just our dude. We love him, he does so much for us in the run game and in the pass game. He runs such great routes, has sure hands. Really love getting him the football, obviously.”

Coulter quickly left his mark on the game, scoring on a 39-yard, sideline-dancing touchdown early in the first quarter to give the Greyhounds an early lead.

Less than three minutes later, Coulter was in the end zone again. This time it was a 21-yard strike that put OSHS up two scores.

“We’re glad to have him back, he’s one of my top targets,” quarterback Bray Hubbard said. “I love throwing to JP. As they say, ‘feed JP.’ That’s my dog and I’m glad he’s back.”

Coulter came up with a chain-moving first down catch later in the second quarter that led to a Hubbard touchdown run.

Opposite Coulter, receiver Christian White caught a 28-yard score in double coverage just before halftime. In total, Hubbard threw four touchdown passes and added another on the ground.

“I think we came out in the passing game really well,” Hubbard said. “Especially after last week. Against Hancock, we didn’t really have anything... I’m just glad to see the pass game coming along.”

Hubbard came into the contest with only seven passing touchdowns in five games, well behind the pace he set in last year’s 30-touchdown campaign. The Alabama commit is now up to 11 tossing scores.

His offense received a much-needed lift at the running back spot against the Indians, as well, in the form of a senior defensive back called upon to fill a hole.

Starting running back Will Smith suffered a broken femur against Hancock, forcing Pennock to make Gray a true Iron Man athlete.

“Super proud of (Gray), he’s a major piece for us on defense at safety,” Pennock said. “Really stepped up on a short week after not getting a lot of reps at running back with Will Smith doing so well. To pick up everything we do in the run game so quickly and to run so physical and hard, really proud of him.”

Gray scored his first two rushing touchdowns since his sophomore year, plunging from a yard out early in the contest and then scoring from five yards out to seal the game late in the fourth.

The win gives the Greyhounds 10 straight in Region 4-6A and provided an opportune challenge for the No. 3 ranked team in the state.

“It was good for us to play a four-quarter football game like that,” Pennock said. “(Biloxi) coach (Katlan) French and those guys do a great job and they did a really good job on the offense.”

Biloxi got scoring plays from four different players. Damaryion Fillmore, Jamir Haskin, Tristain Haynes and Chase DeLaughter all found the end zone for the Indians.

Biloxi will continue its quest to return to the the playoffs next week at home against St. Martin.

Ocean Springs will host Pascagoula next week. The Panthers fell to D’Iberville at home in double overtime Thursday.

Ocean Springs’ John Paul Coulter, left, avoids getting tackled during a playoff game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

