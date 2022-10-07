ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

sgfcitizen.org

GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet

An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing

You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
KSDK

Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings

NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
NEOSHO, MO
myozarksonline.com

Two Lebanon Men Airlifted To Springfield Hospital

Two Lebanon men suffered serious injuries after an accident at 8:15 last night on Highway Y.Y. near Pelican Drive in Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 29-year-old Kaleb W. Barber ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and a pole. Barber and a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Brindan K. Price, were both airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
ORONOGO, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
FORSYTH, MO

