republictigersports.com
Photos: Republic Youth Football vs Branson (5th Grade)
Republic Youth Football – 5th Grade (October 8, 2022)
republictigersports.com
Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night
Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7. The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers. The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.
sgfcitizen.org
GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet
An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KSDK
Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
myozarksonline.com
Two Lebanon Men Airlifted To Springfield Hospital
Two Lebanon men suffered serious injuries after an accident at 8:15 last night on Highway Y.Y. near Pelican Drive in Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 29-year-old Kaleb W. Barber ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and a pole. Barber and a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Brindan K. Price, were both airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
Two rushed to hospital after two cars collide at 32nd and Duquesne
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening reports of a crash at 32nd and Duquesne Rd alerted Joplin Police Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene we learn two passenger cars collided, nearly head-on. Two people in one vehicle were...
Police pursuit with shots fired, becomes a standoff, man arrested and charged
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 reports of police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker with shots fired from the pickup. Joplin Police say the incident began near 2623 W 7th St in Joplin. Officers responded to the area, where a possible DWI driver was located. Police say Jonathan A. Green, 32, of...
KYTV
On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
