Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week 2022: Week 6

Marvin Mills knows a thing or two about winning big games. The Aliquippa grad had spent the past few seasons as an assistant under Mike Warfield for the Quips before taking over as coach at Sto-Rox. On Friday, the Vikings picked up their fourth straight win and registered their third...
FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem

Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway beats Penn-Trafford to take home victory bell

The Gateway Gators defeated the Penn-Trafford Warriors, 21-10, at Antimarino Field at Gateway High School in the Battle of the Victory Bell. It was Gateway’s first win over the Warriors (4-3, 1-2) in three seasons. After last season’s loss, coach Don Holl and the Gators (6-1, 2-1) were hungry for revenge.
HIGH SCHOOL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
abc27 News

Delone Catholic prevails over Biglerville in Week 7

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic defeated Biglerville 34-7 on Friday, Oct. 7, when the two teams met in week seven. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
BIGLERVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 7 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 7

Welcome back to week seven of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bedford: 23Richland: 25QTR: FINAL Check back for Game of the Week highlights. Oil City: 38Hollidaysburg: 21QTR: FINAL Mount Union: 22Bellwood-Antis: 25QTR: FINAL Bishop McCort: 6Chestnut Ridge: 48QTR: FINAL […]
