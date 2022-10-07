Read full article on original website
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, October 7?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on Friday, October 7. PennLive will continue to update results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12)...
What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 10, 2022: Girls soccer playoff positioning up for grabs
The WPIAL girls soccer regular season has one week left. Most teams have section matches set for Monday, Wednesday and next Monday. With time winding down, the Section 2-4A crown could be at stake when Mt. Lebanon hosts Peters Township. The Blue Devils are 10-1 in the section, and the...
Team play helps Gateway girls volleyball with turnaround season
A key goal for the Gateway girls volleyball team at the start of the 2022 season was to improve on last year’s 2-10 record in section play. So far this fall, that goal has been reached, and then some. Through last week’s 3-0 victory over West Mifflin, the Gators...
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week 2022: Week 6
Marvin Mills knows a thing or two about winning big games. The Aliquippa grad had spent the past few seasons as an assistant under Mike Warfield for the Quips before taking over as coach at Sto-Rox. On Friday, the Vikings picked up their fourth straight win and registered their third...
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
Gateway beats Penn-Trafford to take home victory bell
The Gateway Gators defeated the Penn-Trafford Warriors, 21-10, at Antimarino Field at Gateway High School in the Battle of the Victory Bell. It was Gateway’s first win over the Warriors (4-3, 1-2) in three seasons. After last season’s loss, coach Don Holl and the Gators (6-1, 2-1) were hungry for revenge.
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
Pine-Richland notebook: After big win, girls soccer team in thick of playoff race
The Pine-Richland girls soccer team finds itself in an intense playoff race in Section 1-4A and scored a big win on Oct. 3 that will help its cause. The Rams defeated Fox Chapel, 1-0, in overtime on a game-winning goal by St. John’s recruit Stephanie Cornelius. The goal was assisted by Kentucky recruit Gianna Koss.
Westmoreland high school notebook: Jurica, Derry set for WPIAL team golf semifinals
Call it a point of validation. Derry senior golfer Hunter Jurica won the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship last week at Oakmont Country Club, following his opening 74 at Hannastown Golf Club with a 78 at Oakmont for an 11-over-par 152. Derry has risen to become a WPIAL contender in...
Delone Catholic prevails over Biglerville in Week 7
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic defeated Biglerville 34-7 on Friday, Oct. 7, when the two teams met in week seven. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
Sportsbeat: Week 7 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 7
Welcome back to week seven of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bedford: 23Richland: 25QTR: FINAL Check back for Game of the Week highlights. Oil City: 38Hollidaysburg: 21QTR: FINAL Mount Union: 22Bellwood-Antis: 25QTR: FINAL Bishop McCort: 6Chestnut Ridge: 48QTR: FINAL […]
