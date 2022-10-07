Read full article on original website
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
Grandin Village dedicates ‘Walls That Unite’ murals during first Blocktoberfest
ROANOKE, Va. – Hanging up outside the Roanoke Co+op are nine murals a part of the ‘Walls That Unite’ project in Grandin Village. Through a collaborative partnership between the Grandin Village Business Association, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op the murals bring a little more attraction to the city.
Wasena Weekend kicks off to boost local business
ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the third annual Wasena Weekend, hosted by Wasena Neighborhood Forum kicked off. The goal is to drive business to the local shops and restaurants in Wasena, like Wasena City Tap Room and The Buffalo Hemp Company. Some of the businesses in the area will be...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith and Blue’ event
ROANOKE, Va. – The relationship between residents in a city and their law enforcement is vital. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office always works to keep building that relationship. Faith and Blue is an annual event. It was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office...
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
Roanoke’s EnVision Center opens
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors made the final touches on a new community center Thursday before its grand opening Friday. The EnVision Center has its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community members can use...
The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night. Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious. The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
Buffaloes take down Highlanders in triple overtime
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – High-risk leadership beckons many, but few accept the call. That’s not an issue at programs like Floyd County and Glenvar. Both teams brought their best to the field on Friday night. This game went to three overtimes. It was 33-27, Floyd Co victorious.
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
Understaffing, funding issues impact local domestic violence resources
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local organizations are struggling to help survivors due to a lack of resources. On Friday, 10 News spoke with local advocates who said their organizations are facing difficulty due to understaffing and funding issues. Every day, there are more...
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
Bennett, Louis lead Liberty to 42-24 victory over UMass
AMHERST, Ma. – Johnathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Shedro Louis had three short touchdown runs to power Liberty to a 42-24 victory over Massachusetts. Dae Dae Hunter and Louis scored on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Bennett connected with Michael Bollinger for a 4-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to give Liberty (5-1) a 21-10 halftime lead in a battle between independent programs.
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
GOTW Highlight: E.C. Glass takes down Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Our game of the week wasn’t short of an impressive match. E.C. Glass took down the undefeated Amherst County on Friday night. The final score of the game was 24-7, E.C. Glass. Read pre-game coverage here.
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
