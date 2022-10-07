ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Southeast Albuquerque fenceline still standing after years of criticism

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnDAP_0iPTdRxv00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From far away, a backyard fence near Carlisle Place and Hermosa Drive, looks like any other in the neighborhood. But if you look closer, you’ll see it’s anything but. The southeast Albuquerque fence completely covers the sidewalk, or where the sidewalk should be, and apparently has for decades.

“If I were impaired walking, I’d have to step down into the street. Sometimes the streets have ice and snow in them, so that is not safe for pedestrians,” a nearby neighbor said.

Community of longtime nightmare neighbor want him to clean up his act

Behind the fence, there is a cement wall and behind that wall lives an elderly couple. When KRQE reported on this bizarre fenceline last year, the city said the couple didn’t have the means to make the changes. The city then said they would fix it and the project would be completed a few months later.

“They [the homeowners] have agreed to work with the city. Municipal Development has agreed to rebuild the sidewalk and actually restore it there because there is no sidewalk there right now,” said Rick De Reyes with the City of Albuquerque’s Planning and Zoning Department in October 2021.

But a year later, nothing changed. Some in the neighborhood have taken to 311 asking the city for years to push the fence back. “I think it’s a very fair request because who else has their yard, as it were, extended to the curb,” a neighbor said.

Albuquerque neighborhood divided over wall in front of easement

But not everyone in the neighborhood is bothered by the so-called “sidewalk wall.” In fact, some support it. Many said the home and trees were here long before the sidewalk was built.

“Doesn’t really bother me, it’s just been like that, so I figured [it’s] been there since they owned the house,” a neighbor said.

KRQE reached out to the city to see why the fence is still up. In a statement, they said because of the complexity of the problem, the city is still working to find a solution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian in critical condition

Police said a crash caused a pedestrian to be hospitalized. Police said a crash caused a pedestrian to be hospitalized. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque …. The festival gave...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community

The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair Saturday. The event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque’s digital divide. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/city-of-albuquerque-working-to-give-online-access-to-the-community/. City of Albuquerque working to give online access …. The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta goers in good spirits despite cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The number of cancellations continues to rise at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, seven out of twelve sessions have been canceled at this year's event due to weather, including Saturday's Mass Ascension. However, Balloon Fiesta goers remained in good spirits.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria to reopen Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn. Zito was a beloved staple of the neighborhood...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Albuquerque#Hermosa Drive
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park

Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque …. The festival gave attendees more than 100 events to take part in. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/national-hispanic-cultural-center-holds-2022-albuquerque-folk-festival/. Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid …. La...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy