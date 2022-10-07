Related
The Will to Live
The Will to Live, the seventh album by New Jersey rock group Titus Andronicus, is now the second Titus Andronicus record you’ll play to get your friends into Titus Andronicus. It’s about time. ’Til now, neophytes had nowhere to go but The Monitor, the band’s 2010 masterpiece, a rock opera about the Civil War as rewarding as it is challenging. (Press play on opener “A More Perfect Union,” and you’ll hear nearly a full minute of Abraham Lincoln before you hear a guitar or a drum.) The band has since veered from excess—2015’s 29-track-long The Most Lamentable Tragedy—to economy—2019’s An Obelisk, which didn’t clear 40 minutes. The Will to Live manages a balance between these poles. It is an easy, thoroughly enjoyable sell, abounding in the band’s signature blend of grit and gratitude.
Autechre review – a bombardment of singular sounds to combat the dark
Over the past decade, British experimental electronic duo Autechre have been playing live shows in the dark. Not the darkness of a night-time bedroom but a pitch-black void, ridden of space or structure, from which they unfurl their fractal sounds to a waiting audience. Like the pulsating dark matter we...
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Spiderr
In an interview in 2019, Bladee unveiled a key moment in his mythos: the time he was struck by lightning during a visit to Thailand. He was far away from his home in Sweden and felt he couldn’t go to the hospital, so he just decided to sleep it off. “I was sure I was gonna die, but I didn’t,” he remembered. “I felt like an angel or something.” It wasn’t the first time the young artist and Drain Gang co-founder—born Benjamin Reichwald—had taken a moment of negativity or trauma and turned it into an existential revelation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Take Me to Your Leader
Alright, this is how it is. You don't know it yet, but this is your favorite album of the summer. Shit, of this whole foul, corporate-owned, Republican-approved year of our lord, two thousand and three. What MF Doom can do is on par with anyone you can name off the top of your clever, underground noggin', and he most likely does it better. Never mind that his re-entry into the game, Operation: Doomsday, was a masterstroke of genre-shaming samples and beats that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kool Keith's otherworldly approach to hip-hop (while keeping in touch with the asphalt, and digging a little deeper, one finger on the trigger and the other checking the TV Guide for B-movies on cable). Heads will be discovering that album for the next ten years, and it'll still sound fresh. So: What to do when you've dropped a classic and carved your name in granite after returning to the scene?
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
(NEXSTAR) – The lyrics of “Monster Mash” are a bit fantastical, to say the least. The song clearly isn’t based on factual events, so any logical fallacies or gaps in continuity are easily forgiven. The background vocals, though, are undoubtedly out-of-place, even for a novelty song...
Shebang
As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
Popculture
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings Reveals Song Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Him to Sing While They Were in Prison
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings spoke about his time in prison alongside the convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Twitter video this week. Jennings, 44, said Dahmer asked him to sing Mint Condition's 1991 single "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." Dahmer's horrific murders have come under the spotlight again thanks to another dramatic retelling of his story, Netflix's limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Kiss the Ring
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
“Dónde rueda”
Alien hand syndrome—the rare neurological condition that causes one hand to seemingly act without conscious control—sounds wild. It’s the stuff of horror movies—what if a hand with its own agenda ruins your life? Budapest punks Palánta explore this concept on their psychedelic ripper “Dónde rueda.” Drums barrel forward, and an organ imbues the track with B-movie menace. Vocalist Gréti shouts about being driven to madness in Hungarian and then Spanish— “This is not my hand/My head/Where is my head rolling”—punctuating verses with one of those “ahhhHHH-YOW” rollercoaster yells. The already chaotic song hits a tumultuous high when loud screams and coughs fly from every corner, like you’re in a hotel lobby wracked with torment. It’s a stressful, weird, and thrilling experience.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
guitar.com
Radiohead’s 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked
Few bands employ the guitar as inventively as Radiohead. Starting life as a raucous troupe of grunge-enthralled uni lads fuelled by heartbreak and pent-up frustration, Radiohead has grown into one of the most important British bands of the past 30 years. Gradually widening their scope via earth-shaking records like the century-capping OK Computer, genre-exploding Kid A and 21st-century masterpiece In Rainbows, the band have long been at the crest of the industry’s ever-shifting waves.
At Scaramouche
Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich are ideal musical counterweights. On their second collaborative album—following 2020’s excellent trio record with guitarist Chris Harris—the Toronto saxophonist and Vancouver singer balance each other’s occasionally opposing impulses. Both artists are fascinated by the beauty of mundane moments and minuscule gestures, but Krgovich brings a Zen-like tidiness to his lyrics, while Shabason playfully messes with ambient music, art-rock, and adult contemporary. By significantly expanding the cast of contributors, At Scaramouche dances past the quiet contemplation of their debut, rediscovering the collective joys of being with other people. Yet even when their squiggly grooves lift off the ground, Krgovich’s plain-spoken koans keep his feet planted.
The Sun Still Seems to Move
Shannen Moser’s latest album, The Sun Still Seems to Move, lingers in a place of emotional uncertainty. The Philadelphia singer-songwriter understands life’s ephemerality but is still unsure how to stay afloat in the thick of a storm. “You are gone and I am a well of guilt and pain…/In your absence I am learning how to live,” they sing on the title track, one of many instances where the only solution is to fumble forward the best you can.
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds
Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
Listen to Baby Osama’s “RX Baby”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Baby Osama’s fluttering, pitched-up croons are soothing even if her lyrics are extremely melancholic. According to her SoundCloud page, she is based in Manhattan, and has been uploading short, melodic tunes for a while now. “RX Baby” is one of several songs she has dropped in the last week, and it’s addictive. She warbles about death and drugs—“I don’t wanna be dead, I just wanna feel alive”—but the song has a hopeful edge to it. Maybe it’s because the beat is so dreamy or her voice is so sweet. Whatever the cause, it’s hypnotic.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0