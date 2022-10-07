Read full article on original website
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
Come hungry! The 28th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival gets underway tomorrow
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Get ready for some good food and fun. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday, October 7. It’s happening at Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Come hungry because the two-day event will feature freshly caught shrimp and unique shrimp dishes from the region’s best...
Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
Hilton Head native directing big-time musical on the Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local girl is getting her chance to stay home and direct a big-time musical on Hilton Head this month. The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is presenting Little Shop of Horrors all month long. This deviously delicious musical, as the Arts Center describes it, follows a hapless floral […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City
Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. "Finding...
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in 2019
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppets will bring their “Still Not Canceled” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on February 23rd, 2023 at 7 pm. Dunham is best-known for his group of sidekicks – Walter the Grumpy Retiree, the beer-fueled redneck Bubba J, the manic purple creature Peanut, and many more.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
This South Carolina destination ranks among best places to visit this fall. Here’s why
A South Carolina destination is a popular place for tourists — and now ranks among the best locations for a fall getaway. Charleston landed at No. 9 on a list of top places to visit this season, according to U.S. News & World Report. To create the list, U.S....
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
