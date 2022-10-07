ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

wtoc.com

Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
holycitysinner.com

Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City

Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
CHARLESTON, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton

Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Palmer Reyn Graves

John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
SAVANNAH, GA

